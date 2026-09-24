ETV Bharat / state

Akasa Air To Operate Daily Round-Trip Service From AP's Bhogapuram To New Delhi

Vizianagaram: Akasa Air will operate a daily round-trip service from Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport in Bhogapuram, Andhra Pradesh to New Delhi from September 25.

The flight will depart from New Delhi at 5:55 am and arrive at Bhogapuram at 8:20 am. The return flight will depart from Bhogapuram at 9:05 am and reach the national capital at 11:30 am.

Currently, flights operate from Bhogapuram to cities such Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru, alongside international services to Singapore and Bangkok.