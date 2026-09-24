Akasa Air To Operate Daily Round-Trip Service From AP's Bhogapuram To New Delhi
Currently, flights operate from Bhogapuram to cities such Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru, alongside international services to Singapore and Bangkok.
Published : September 24, 2026 at 3:38 PM IST
Vizianagaram: Akasa Air will operate a daily round-trip service from Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport in Bhogapuram, Andhra Pradesh to New Delhi from September 25.
The flight will depart from New Delhi at 5:55 am and arrive at Bhogapuram at 8:20 am. The return flight will depart from Bhogapuram at 9:05 am and reach the national capital at 11:30 am.
Currently, flights operate from Bhogapuram to cities such Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru, alongside international services to Singapore and Bangkok.
Pleased to share that from 25th October, Bhogapuram Airport will have added direct connectivity to Delhi, with Akasa Air also commencing operations on the route.— Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu (@RamMNK) September 23, 2026
This will provide greater choice and convenience for passengers travelling to Delhi from North Andhra.
It is also…
Union Minister of Civil Aviation Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu expressed happiness over Akasa Air launching direct flight services between Bhogapuram and New Delhi. In a post on X, he said, "Pleased to share that from 25th October, Bhogapuram Airport will have added direct connectivity to Delhi, with Akasa Air also commencing operations on the route. This will provide greater choice and convenience for passengers travelling to Delhi from North Andhra. It is also encouraging to see Akasa Air return to the Visakhapatnam region after 3 years!"
Every new destination opens up new possibilities.— Akasa Air (@AkasaAir) September 23, 2026
We're thrilled to add Visakhapatnam to our network, bringing you closer to one of India's most dynamic coastal cities.
Fly non-stop from Delhi to Visakhapatnam, starting 25 Oct 2026. Book now, only on https://t.co/u9CSJoVGK2 or… pic.twitter.com/7EfJNxiH6s
In August, commercial flight operations officially began at the Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport in Bhogapuram. The new greenfield airport replaces the old Vizag (Visakhapatnam) airport and boasts a 3,800 metre Code 4E runway that can handle large, long-range, wide-body commercial aircraft; a 25-acre MRO (Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul) facility; and the capacity to handle 6 million passengers a year.
Developed by the GMR Group, the airport features a world-class passenger terminal, advanced aviation infrastructure, smart passenger technologies, and facilities designed to meet modern international standards.
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