Akali Dal Waris Punjab De Leader Shot At In Punjab, Injured
Two-bike borne youths tried to halt Jaswant Singh Cheema while he was returning to Doraha and when he did not stop, they fired at him.
Published : January 25, 2026 at 12:40 PM IST
Khanna: A senior leader of Akali Dal Waris Punjab De, Jaswant Singh Cheema, was shot at in Doraha area of Khanna city in Punjab's Ludhiana district on Saturday night, police said. A case has been lodged against the attackers and CCTV footage of the spot is being examined, they added.
The firing incident has come to light at a time when Punjab Police are taking action against gangsters and drug smugglers under 'Operation Prahar', which aims at dismantling gangster networks operating in the state.
Cheema drove his car straight to the Doraha police station and informed the police about the incident. Soon after this, police swung into action and an investigation was lodged into the matter.
Party spokesperson Sandeep Singh Rupalo, who also reached the Doraha police station, said, "A written complaint has been registered, demanding that the culprits be arrested as soon as possible. The incident raises serious questions about the law and order situation in the state."
Meanwhile search operations continue and CCTV cameras of the spot and the surrounding areas are being examined, police said. Station House Officer (SHO) of Doraha police station, Akash Dutt, said, "Police are investigating the matter from all angles and CCTV footage is being examined to identify the unknown accused. The matter will be revealed very soon."
