Akali Dal Waris Punjab De Leader Shot At In Punjab, Injured

Khanna: A senior leader of Akali Dal Waris Punjab De, Jaswant Singh Cheema, was shot at in Doraha area of Khanna city in Punjab's Ludhiana district on Saturday night, police said. A case has been lodged against the attackers and CCTV footage of the spot is being examined, they added.

The firing incident has come to light at a time when Punjab Police are taking action against gangsters and drug smugglers under 'Operation Prahar', which aims at dismantling gangster networks operating in the state.

Cheema drove his car straight to the Doraha police station and informed the police about the incident. Soon after this, police swung into action and an investigation was lodged into the matter.