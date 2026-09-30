Akali Dal Leader Bikram Majithia Summoned By Punjab Police SIT In Drugs Case
The Punjab Police SIT has summoned Akali leader Bikram Majithia and dismissed cop Jagdish Bhola for October 5 in a multi-crore drug case.
Published : September 30, 2026 at 7:22 PM IST
Chandigarh: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Punjab Police, investigating the Rs 6,000 crore drug smuggling case, has summoned senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and former Punjab minister Bikram Singh Majithia to appear on October 5.
Officials stated that the SIT has also summoned dismissed police officer Jagdish Bhola for the same date. In the multi-crore drug smuggling case, the SIT might question Majithia and Bhola face-to-face for the first time. The former wrestler was arrested by the Punjab Police in November 2013 in connection with the case.
In 2014, Bhola had named Majithia in the case, an allegation the senior Akali leader had vehemently denied. Later, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) also investigated the matter under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
ED officials had questioned Majithia regarding this case in 2014, when he was a minister in the then Akali government. A case was registered against Majithia on December 20, 2021, under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, during the tenure of the Congress government led by the then Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.
The action was taken based on a 2018 report by the Punjab Police’s Special Task Force (STF) on drugs. The STF report was based on the confessional statements made to the ED by certain accused individuals in the multi-crore drug trafficking case of 2013, including Jagjit Singh Chahal, Jagdish Singh Bhola, and Maninder Singh Aulakh. Majithia spent over five months in Patiala Jail and was released in August 2022 after the Punjab and Haryana High Court granted him bail in the case.
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