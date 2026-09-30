ETV Bharat / state

Akali Dal Leader Bikram Majithia Summoned By Punjab Police SIT In Drugs Case

Chandigarh: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Punjab Police, investigating the Rs 6,000 crore drug smuggling case, has summoned senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and former Punjab minister Bikram Singh Majithia to appear on October 5.

Officials stated that the SIT has also summoned dismissed police officer Jagdish Bhola for the same date. In the multi-crore drug smuggling case, the SIT might question Majithia and Bhola face-to-face for the first time. The former wrestler was arrested by the Punjab Police in November 2013 in connection with the case.

In 2014, Bhola had named Majithia in the case, an allegation the senior Akali leader had vehemently denied. Later, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) also investigated the matter under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).