Akal Takht Jathedar Declares Anti-Drug Activist Parvinder Singh Jhota A Martyr
Jathedar met the anti-drug activist's family in Mansa and criticised the Bhagwant Mann government for ‘failing’ to curb the drug menace in the state.
Published : October 16, 2026 at 8:25 PM IST
Mansa: Akal Takht Jathedar Kuldeep Singh Gargaj on Friday declared anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota a martyr.
"Bhai Parvinder Singh was one of the martyrs who had a way of living, yet he chose the path of martyrdom while fighting for the people and the youth," said Gargaj. "Who is called a martyr? Martyrdom is when a person embraces death for the sake of truth. Bhai Parvinder Singh is a martyr of the community and will remain a martyr. His name will always be among the martyrs," he said.
The Jathedar met the family of the anti-drug activist in Mansa and criticised the Bhagwant Mann government for "failing" to curb the drug menace in the state.
On this occasion, the Jathedar offered prayers on behalf of Jhota, which was attended by his family and the congregation present.
Attacking the Punjab government for failing to stop the drug problem, Gargaj said, “During the 'Miri-Piri Khalsa' march that started in July, I met many such families in villages across Punjab, who told me about the serious effects of drugs. Drug smugglers have become so fearless that they are openly killing and also selling drugs."
Jhota was killed when he protested against the alleged sale of drugs at a medical store. He was live-streaming the entire incident on his Facebook page. During an argument, the owner of the medical store suddenly opened fire in a fit of rage, killing Jhota on the spot. After this video went viral on social media, there was a huge public outcry.
Jhota was a famous anti-drug activist from Mansa district of Punjab. His family consists of his wife, elderly parents and two children. He was a freestyle kabaddi player who turned towards anti-drug activities. He had formed an 'Anti-Drug Task Force'.
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