ETV Bharat / state

Akal Takht Jathedar Declares Anti-Drug Activist Parvinder Singh Jhota A Martyr

Anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota; Akal Takht Jathedar Kuldeep Singh Gargaj. ( ETV Bharat )

Mansa: Akal Takht Jathedar Kuldeep Singh Gargaj on Friday declared anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota a martyr.

"Bhai Parvinder Singh was one of the martyrs who had a way of living, yet he chose the path of martyrdom while fighting for the people and the youth," said Gargaj. "Who is called a martyr? Martyrdom is when a person embraces death for the sake of truth. Bhai Parvinder Singh is a martyr of the community and will remain a martyr. His name will always be among the martyrs," he said.

The Jathedar met the family of the anti-drug activist in Mansa and criticised the Bhagwant Mann government for "failing" to curb the drug menace in the state. On this occasion, the Jathedar offered prayers on behalf of Jhota, which was attended by his family and the congregation present.