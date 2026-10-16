Akal Takht Jathedar Declares AAP MLA Manwinder Singh Giaspura ‘Tankhaiya’
He was accused of violating Sikh ‘maryada’, levelling false accusations of caste-based discrimination against ‘sevadars’ of Akal Takht Sahib and Darbar Sahib.
Published : October 16, 2026 at 8:31 PM IST
Amritsar: Akal Takht Jathedar Kuldeep Singh Gargaj on Friday declared Manwinder Singh Giaspura, the Aam Aadmi Party MLA from the Payal Assembly constituency in Ludhiana, a “tankhaiya” (guilty of religious misconduct).
Sikhs were directed not to associate with him.
From the ramparts of Akal Takht, Jathedar Gargaj, in the presence of the Singh Sahibaans (other high-ranking Sikh clergy), issued a message to the community. He began by stating that the foundation of the Sikh faith was laid by Guru Nanak Dev upon the principles of equality, brotherhood, and parity. The four entrances to Darbar Sahib symbolise that there is no discrimination here based on caste, social status, or wealth (rich versus poor).
During a meeting of the “Panj Singh Sahibaan” (the five high priests) held at the secretariat of Akal Takht Sahib, the matter concerning Giaspura was discussed. He was accused of violating Sikh “maryada” (code of conduct), levelling false accusations of caste-based discrimination against the “sevadars” (volunteers/attendants) of Akal Takht Sahib and Darbar Sahib, and using offensive language.
In light of this, he was declared “tankhaiya” (one who has committed a religious transgression), and the Sikh “Sangat” (community) was directed to maintain a distance from him.
The Akal Takht also took strict action against Jeevan Singh Bagichiwale, who identifies himself as a “pracharak” (preacher). For a long time, he has faced allegations of making controversial remarks contrary to Gurbani, Sikh history, and the Sikh Code of Conduct (“Sikh Rehat Maryada”), as well as challenging the supreme authority of Guru Granth Sahib.
The Sikh clergy concluded that he lacks a proper understanding of Gurbani and Sikh principles. As a result, a complete ban was imposed on him regarding the conducting of religious discourses (prachar) and the performance of “Kirtan”.
Deep concern was expressed from Akal Takht Sahib regarding the escalating menace of drugs in Punjab. The Jathedar noted that Bhai Parvinder Singh Jhota lost his life for raising his voice against drug traffickers. Commemorating his sacrifice, the Jathedar stated that Jhota’s struggle was not driven by any personal interest, but rather by the objective of saving the youth of Punjab from the scourge of drugs.
He appealed to the entire Sikh “Sangat” (community) and the people of Punjab to provide all possible support to Jhota’s family and to remain united in carrying forward this battle against drugs.
From the ramparts of Akal Takht Sahib, a stern warning was issued to those who — without deep study or proper understanding — interpret Gurbani and Sikh history in an arbitrary manner through podcasts and social media. The Jathedar clarified that any expression of personal views must remain strictly within the framework of the Sikh Code of Conduct (“Sikh Rehat Maryada”) and established Panthic traditions.
Finally, while bowing in reverence before Guru Granth Sahib, prayers were offered for the “Chardi Kala” (ever-rising spirit) of the Panth and for the fostering of mutual brotherhood.
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