ETV Bharat / state

Akal Takht Jathedar Declares AAP MLA Manwinder Singh Giaspura ‘Tankhaiya’

From the ramparts of Akal Takht, Jathedar Gargaj, in the presence of the Singh Sahibaans (other high-ranking Sikh clergy), issued a message to the community. He began by stating that the foundation of the Sikh faith was laid by Guru Nanak Dev upon the principles of equality, brotherhood, and parity. The four entrances to Darbar Sahib symbolise that there is no discrimination here based on caste, social status, or wealth (rich versus poor).

During a meeting of the “Panj Singh Sahibaan” (the five high priests) held at the secretariat of Akal Takht Sahib, the matter concerning Giaspura was discussed. He was accused of violating Sikh “maryada” (code of conduct), levelling false accusations of caste-based discrimination against the “sevadars” (volunteers/attendants) of Akal Takht Sahib and Darbar Sahib, and using offensive language.

In light of this, he was declared “tankhaiya” (one who has committed a religious transgression), and the Sikh “Sangat” (community) was directed to maintain a distance from him.

The Akal Takht also took strict action against Jeevan Singh Bagichiwale, who identifies himself as a “pracharak” (preacher). For a long time, he has faced allegations of making controversial remarks contrary to Gurbani, Sikh history, and the Sikh Code of Conduct (“Sikh Rehat Maryada”), as well as challenging the supreme authority of Guru Granth Sahib.