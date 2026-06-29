Akal Takht Directs Punjab Government To Amend Anti-Sacrilege Law Within A Month
Sikh legislators appeared before the Akal Takht after it sought revisions to the state's anti-sacrilege legislation.
Published : June 29, 2026 at 2:48 PM IST
Amritsar: Akal Takht on Monday directed the Punjab government to amend the Jagat Jyoti Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026, within one month, raising objections to provisions in the recently enacted anti-sacrilege law.
Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargajj said the law contains ambiguities and errors that require correction. He outlined suggested changes and asked the state government to rectify the provisions within a month.
All Sikh MLAs and Cabinet ministers of Punjab appeared before the Akal Takht in Amritsar, after they were summoned over the anti-sacrilege law. Non-Sikh cabinet ministers were asked to submit their views in writing on the matter, whereas Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was not summoned.
Jathedar Kuldeep Gargajj, on June 15, had directed all the Sikh legislators, regardless of party affiliation, and the Sikh ministers to appear before the highest temporal seat of Sikhs for their clarification after it objected to the anti-sacrilege law, Jagat Jyoti Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026, saying that it was enacted without consulting the Sikh Panth.
The Akal Takht had earlier asked the state government to remove certain provisions from the anti-sacrilege Act, claiming that they are "against the Guru Granth Sahib, the Khalsa Panth and the sentiments of the 'Sangat' (Sikh community)."
The Jagat Jyoti Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026, was unanimously passed by the Punjab Assembly on April 13. It includes a provision for stricter punishment, including life imprisonment for any act of sacrilege against the Guru Granth Sahib.
Among the Sikh Cabinet ministers that have been summoned are Harpal Singh Cheema, Ravjot Singh, Gurmeet Singh Khudian, Baljit Kaur, Balbir Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Punjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan, AAP MLAs Kuldip Singh Dhaliwal, Inderbir Singh Nijjar, leader of opposition Partap Singh Bajwa, Congress MLAs Pargat Singh, Rana Gurjit Singh, Barindermeet Singh Pahra, Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Sukhpal Singh Khaira and Akali MLA Ganieve Kaur Majithia.
Speaking to the media before the appearance of MLAs in Amritsar, Kuldeep Singh Gargajj said Sikh MLAs and Cabinet ministers were asked to appear before the Akal Takht. Gargajj slammed the AAP government for allegedly interfering in religious affairs and the authority of the Akal Takht, and accused the party of trying to come between the Guru and the Sikh through the anti-sacrilege law.
"We should not all go against Guru Panth and Guru Granth Sahib. We should go as per the sentiments of the Sikh Panth," he said.
The Jathedar said matters relating to Sikh religious practices, the Sikh code of conduct, respect for the Guru and issues concerning the relationship between the Guru and the Sikh community fall within the jurisdiction of the Panth and not the government.
He said Sikh MLAs and Cabinet ministers were called to the Akal Takht to present their clarification, adding that an open discussion would be held and every side would be allowed to present its views.
Appealing to the Sikh community, Gargajj urged devotees to remain committed to the teachings of Guru Granth Sahib and the principles of the Guru Panth, saying every Sikh has a responsibility to uphold the sentiments of the Panth.
AAP MP Malvinder Singh Kang stated, "Sri Akal Takht Sahib is the highest institution for Sikhs. No matter where a Sikh is in the world, they bow their heads in reverence to Sri Akal Takht Sahib, and we accept any instructions issued from there with complete devotion.”
Partap Singh Bajwa had said that the acting Jathedar of Sri Akal Takht Sahib has invited the Congress MLAs, and the Congress party will fully respect this invitation.
"We also appeal to Mann and the Aam Aadmi Party government to respect the dignity of Sri Akal Takht Sahib. Instead of challenging the authority of any religious institution, one should go there, take a stand, and follow any guidelines provided. This is crucial for maintaining mutual brotherhood and social harmony in Punjab," Bajwa added.
On Sunday, Punjab Mann said that his party's Sikh MLAs and ministers will appear before the Akal Takht. Mann stated, "This appearance will be done with full devotion and humility. The party has issued necessary instructions to all ministers and MLAs to ensure that complete decorum and discipline are maintained during this appearance. Each minister and MLA will present their points in writing at Sri Akal Takht Sahib. The purpose of submitting written statements is to present all facts clearly and in accordance with decorum. Any decisions or guidelines provided by Sri Akal Takht Sahib will be received and respected fully."
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