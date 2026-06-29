ETV Bharat / state

Akal Takht Directs Punjab Government To Amend Anti-Sacrilege Law Within A Month

Amritsar: Akal Takht on Monday directed the Punjab government to amend the Jagat Jyoti Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026, within one month, raising objections to provisions in the recently enacted anti-sacrilege law.

Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargajj said the law contains ambiguities and errors that require correction. He outlined suggested changes and asked the state government to rectify the provisions within a month.

All Sikh MLAs and Cabinet ministers of Punjab appeared before the Akal Takht in Amritsar, after they were summoned over the anti-sacrilege law. Non-Sikh cabinet ministers were asked to submit their views in writing on the matter, whereas Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was not summoned.

Jathedar Kuldeep Gargajj, on June 15, had directed all the Sikh legislators, regardless of party affiliation, and the Sikh ministers to appear before the highest temporal seat of Sikhs for their clarification after it objected to the anti-sacrilege law, Jagat Jyoti Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026, saying that it was enacted without consulting the Sikh Panth.

The Akal Takht had earlier asked the state government to remove certain provisions from the anti-sacrilege Act, claiming that they are "against the Guru Granth Sahib, the Khalsa Panth and the sentiments of the 'Sangat' (Sikh community)."

The Jagat Jyoti Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026, was unanimously passed by the Punjab Assembly on April 13. It includes a provision for stricter punishment, including life imprisonment for any act of sacrilege against the Guru Granth Sahib.

Among the Sikh Cabinet ministers that have been summoned are Harpal Singh Cheema, Ravjot Singh, Gurmeet Singh Khudian, Baljit Kaur, Balbir Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Punjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan, AAP MLAs Kuldip Singh Dhaliwal, Inderbir Singh Nijjar, leader of opposition Partap Singh Bajwa, Congress MLAs Pargat Singh, Rana Gurjit Singh, Barindermeet Singh Pahra, Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Sukhpal Singh Khaira and Akali MLA Ganieve Kaur Majithia.

Speaking to the media before the appearance of MLAs in Amritsar, Kuldeep Singh Gargajj said Sikh MLAs and Cabinet ministers were asked to appear before the Akal Takht. Gargajj slammed the AAP government for allegedly interfering in religious affairs and the authority of the Akal Takht, and accused the party of trying to come between the Guru and the Sikh through the anti-sacrilege law.

"We should not all go against Guru Panth and Guru Granth Sahib. We should go as per the sentiments of the Sikh Panth," he said.