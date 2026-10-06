ETV Bharat / state

WB: AJUP Chief Humayun Kabir Detained In Rejinagar After Heated Argument With Police

AJUP chief Humayun Kabir engages in an argument with police personnel before being detained over alleged police interference during the Assembly by-election in Rejinagar, Murshidabad district, West Bengal, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026. ( PTI )

Murshidabad: Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) chief and MLA Humayun Kabir was detained over alleged police interference from his party office in West Bengal's Rejinagar on Tuesday, where voting was underway for the assembly by-poll.

Kabir, who had been attacking the police since morning over the deployment of security personnel near his residence and at polling booths, was detained shortly after he cast his vote with his family. Due to his continuous comments against the police, the force reached the AUJP office in Rejinagar.

A heated argument broke out between the AJUP chief and police personnel, with the political leader accusing them of "dalali" (partisanship). He also claimed that 64 people had been detained over the past two months. The situation escalated into a scuffle, following which police personnel pulled Kabir by his shirt and took him to a vehicle.

Earlier in the morning, while speaking to reporters after coming out of the polling station, Kabir alleged, "They are scared before the elections and are attacking the common people with the help of the police. They have arrested 64 supporters of our party, yet they are not satisfied.

But despite doing so much, the BJP will not get the votes. The more they attack, the fewer votes will be." Along with the Election Commission, the police will have to play their role in organising violence-free elections, the MLA said.