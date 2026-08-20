ETV Bharat / state

Ajmer Tailor Gets Rs 974 Tax Recovery Notice From Surat I-T Dept; ASP Assures Action

Ajmer: The Income Tax (I-T) Department of Surat has served a tax recovery notice for Rs 974 crore to a tailor from the Govindgarh area under the Pisangan police station limits in ​Rajasthan's ​Ajmer.

Rekhraj, the recipient, claims that he barely earns Rs 15,000 a month from his tailoring shop and he has neither ever started a company nor visited Surat. He mentioned that after receiving the notice on August 13, he consulted a chartered accountant to have his documents examined.

According to the notice, he is listed as a director of a diamond company in Surat, as well as another company named 'Jai Baberi Diamond Private Limited'. The notice claims a tax liability of Rs 974,97,25,457 against him. Meanwhile, he replied to the notice via email.

"An unknown person has misused my PAN card details to conduct illegal business operations by establishing fake diamond companies in my name since 2011. I did not know about this matter and only found out about it after getting an I-T department notice from Surat on August 13," he said.