ETV Bharat / state

Ajmer Tailor Gets Rs 974 Tax Recovery Notice From Surat I-T Dept; ASP Assures Action

Rekhraj said he barely earns Rs 15,000 a month, and his PAN card details were misused for illegal business operations by establishing fake diamond companies.

Rekhraj shows the I-T department at his tailoring shop.
Rekhraj shows the I-T department at his tailoring shop. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 20, 2026 at 2:23 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Ajmer: The Income Tax (I-T) Department of Surat has served a tax recovery notice for Rs 974 crore to a tailor from the Govindgarh area under the Pisangan police station limits in ​Rajasthan's ​Ajmer.

Rekhraj, the recipient, claims that he barely earns Rs 15,000 a month from his tailoring shop and he has neither ever started a company nor visited Surat. He mentioned that after receiving the notice on August 13, he consulted a chartered accountant to have his documents examined.

According to the notice, he is listed as a director of a diamond company in Surat, as well as another company named 'Jai Baberi Diamond Private Limited'. The notice claims a tax liability of Rs 974,97,25,457 against him. Meanwhile, he replied to the notice via email.

"An unknown person has misused my PAN card details to conduct illegal business operations by establishing fake diamond companies in my name since 2011. I did not know about this matter and only found out about it after getting an I-T department notice from Surat on August 13," he said.

"The entire family has been under stress since receiving the notice. My two sons and a brother are making repeated visits to the officials," he added.

He initially lodged a complaint at the Pisangan police station, but instead of registering an FIR, the police merely accepted his written complaint.

Subsequently, he met Ajmer Rural Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Lal Chand regarding the matter, who assured him that the complaint would be registered and the case thoroughly investigated.

The ASP said a formal complaint has been received from the tailor and an investigation is underway. "Further action will be initiated based on its findings," he added.

Also Read

  1. Telangana: Man Shocked After Receiving Tax Notice Of Rs 58.50 Lakh For A 3-Room House In Bayyaram
  2. Ajmer 'Presswala' Gets Rs 598 Cr IT Notice, After PAN Card Misused In Diamond Trade

TAGGED:

SURAT TAX DEPT
MISUSE OF PAN CARD
AJMER ASP
FAKE DIAMOND COMPANY
AJMER TAILOR GETS TAX NOTICE

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.