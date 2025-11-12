ETV Bharat / state

Ajmer Retired Bank Employee Loses Rs 8.67 Lakh To 'Digital Arrest' Scam

Head constable Jitendra Singh said the victim, Sampat Lal Maheshwari, was informed by fraudsters impersonating Delhi police officials through an unknown WhatsApp number with the profile name 'Jai Hind' that a person named Sadakat Khan was arrested at the airport in a human trafficking case. Upon searching his house, 180 ATM cards were recovered, including one in Maheshari's name.

Ajmer: A retired bank employee from Kishangarh in Rajasthan's Ajmer lost Rs 8.67 lakh to a 'digital arrest' scam. A complaint has been filed with the Cyber Crime police station, and the matter is under investigation, police said.

The caller identified himself as Vijay Kumar, a senior Delhi police official, and informed the victim that his card was used by Khan for 155 transactions for which Maheshwari was given a 10% or Rs 35 lakh commission. Subsequently, the caller arranged for a conversation with another woman, claiming the case had been transferred to the CBI. The woman identified herself as a CBI officer and said a case had been filed against Maheshwari, which could result in a jail term of up to three years and a fine of up to Rs five lakh.

Maheshwari told police that the fraudster demanded personal information and money to submit to the court. Scared, he initially transferred Rs 85,000 to the bank account provided by the caller. However, he was kept under digital arrest for eight days, during which all his personal information was obtained by the caller. He was also forced to transfer Rs 8,67,000 to various bank accounts by liquidating 18 fixed deposits (FD).