ETV Bharat / state

Woman Kills Husband With Help Of Lover, Tries To Make It Look Like Suicide In Rajasthan's Ajmer

Ajmer: A woman allegedly strangled her husband to death with the assistance of her lover and tried to make it look like a suicide at Nathuthala village under Pisangan police station in Rajasthan's Ajmer, said police.

The body of the victim, Mukesh Singh Rawat was found at a farm on Thursday. Circle Officer (Rural) Shamsher said Mukesh's body was found at a farm and the police were told he had died by suicide. "However, police investigation revealed Mukesh was murdered following which we detained his wife, Vimala Devi, her lover, Gopal Rawat and another accused", he said. Shamsher said Vimala confessed to have killed Mukesh with the help of Gopal.

Mukesh's uncle Ramavtar said he received a call at 6 am on Friday and was told that Mukesh had died by suicide at 10 pm on Thursday. "When myself and Mukesh's family went to the farm, we found him unconscious. We took Mukesh to Pisangon hospital from where we were sent to JLN Hospital in Ajmer where doctors declared him brought dead," he said.

Ramavtar alleged Vimala and Gopal, a mining businessman had been having an affair for the last two years. "Mukesh was aware of the affair, but was threatened and silenced by the two. Eight days ago, Mukesh saw his wife and Gopal in a compromising position. As Mukesh confronted Vimala and Gopal, they once again threatened him", he said. Ramavtar further said Gopal's driver and one of his associates are also involved in the murder.