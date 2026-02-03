ETV Bharat / state

Ajmer On Alert After Fraudsters Solicit Money Using Name, Photo Of District Collector On WhatsApp

Ajmer: The District Collector of Ajmer, Lok Bandhu, on Tuesday, alleged that scamsters are attempting to commit cyber fraud by using his and photo on WhatsApp. He said the fraudsters had sent messages to district officials from an international number, demanding money, and that when the matter came to his attention, he immediately appealed to the public to be vigilant. He also instructed SP Vandita Rana to investigate and take action in the matter.

Panic spread through the Ajmer district administration when officials of various departments received messages from a WhatsApp account created using the Collector's photo and name. The message contained a demand for money. When the officials suspected foul play, they informed the Collector, Lok Bandhu.

Even he was shocked to see the fake account in his name. To prevent anyone from falling victim to this scam, Lok Bandhu immediately issued an appeal to officials, staff, and the general public, to remain vigilant.