ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan: 6-year-old Rudranshi Sets Yoga Record, Eyes Guinness Book Of World Records

Six-year-old Rudranshi Rathod of Kekri in Rajasthan's Ajmer district has made a mark in yoga and fitness by holding the difficult Single-Arm Plank Pose for four continuous minutes ( ETV Bharat )

Kekri (Ajmer): Six-year-old Rudranshi Rathod of Kekri in Rajasthan's Ajmer district has made a mark in yoga and fitness by holding the difficult Single-Arm Plank Pose for four continuous minutes. According to her family, the feat has earned her a world record certificate from the Yoga Book of Records.

Rudranshi achieved the feat in Jaipur on June 21 (International Yoga Day), while the result was declared on October 2, her mother Pooja Shekhawat said. Rudranshi's interest in yoga began by watching her father, Bhupendra Singh Rathod, a gym director, practise yoga and fitness exercises. Inspired by him, she gradually developed an interest in physical fitness and began practising regularly at home. udranshi Rathod of Kekri in Rajasthan's Ajmer district with family (ETV Bharat) Seeing her enthusiasm, her parents decided to encourage her further. With regular training and guidance from coach Surjit Yadav, Rudranshi continued to work on her strength, balance and flexibility. She also received yoga and fitness guidance at Lakshika Academy in Jaipur.