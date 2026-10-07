Rajasthan: 6-year-old Rudranshi Sets Yoga Record, Eyes Guinness Book Of World Records
Rudranshi achieved the feat in Jaipur on June 21 (International Yoga Day), while the result was declared on October 2, reports Manoj Kumar Gurjar.
Published : October 7, 2026 at 8:04 PM IST
Kekri (Ajmer): Six-year-old Rudranshi Rathod of Kekri in Rajasthan's Ajmer district has made a mark in yoga and fitness by holding the difficult Single-Arm Plank Pose for four continuous minutes. According to her family, the feat has earned her a world record certificate from the Yoga Book of Records.
Rudranshi achieved the feat in Jaipur on June 21 (International Yoga Day), while the result was declared on October 2, her mother Pooja Shekhawat said.
Rudranshi's interest in yoga began by watching her father, Bhupendra Singh Rathod, a gym director, practise yoga and fitness exercises. Inspired by him, she gradually developed an interest in physical fitness and began practising regularly at home.
Seeing her enthusiasm, her parents decided to encourage her further. With regular training and guidance from coach Surjit Yadav, Rudranshi continued to work on her strength, balance and flexibility. She also received yoga and fitness guidance at Lakshika Academy in Jaipur.
Rudranshi, a Class 2 student, is also a taekwondo player and regularly practises yoga, taekwondo and fitness. Her family says the four-minute single-arm plank required considerable concentration, balance, physical strength and discipline for a child of her age.
Her mother said the achievement was the result of Rudranshi's consistent practice, along with the support of her parents and coach.
The family has now set its sights on an even bigger goal — entering the Guinness Book of World Records and the London Book of Records. Rudranshi's mother said she dreams of seeing her daughter represent India on an international platform and bring recognition to the country.
The achievement has brought celebrations to Rudranshi's family and the local community, with the six-year-old now looking ahead to her next challenge.
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