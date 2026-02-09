Petitioner Claims Hindu Markings Being Destroyed In Ajmer's Dargah Sharif
Parmar alleged Hindu markings in the dargah are being destroyed/deleted to prevent any prevent evidence getting into the hands of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).
Ajmer: Maharana Pratap Sena national president Rajwardhan Singh Parmar, who has filed a petition in a court in Rajasthan's Ajmer claiming that there was originally a Shiva temple at the site of Ajmer Dargah, on Monday submitted a memorandum with the district collector and Superintendent of Police claiming that the stone markings depicting Hindu religious symbols, such as the lotus, swastika, and Nandi, were being destroyed within the Dargah complex.
Parmar's petition, filed on his behalf by Supreme Court lawyer AP Singh was accepted by the Civil Court I, Ajmer West a few days back. The petition which includes revenue records, maps and other documents claims Hindu rituals and worship were performed at the Shiva temple since the period of Chauhan dynasty.
Parmar alleged Hindu markings in the dargah are being destroyed/deleted to prevent any evidence getting into the hands of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). He alleged that even a few members of the Dargah Committee are being prevented from entering the complex to conceal the conspiracy.
Singh stated that the ASI has successfully investigated and collected evidence from the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura, Kashi, and Sambhal. He stated, "The Mughals and invaders destroyed Hindu sites and performed forced conversions, but this should not happen again. The status quo should remain so that the ASI can obtain complete facts.
Singh stated that the matter has already been intimiated to the President, Rajasthan Chief Minister, the Chief Secretary, and the ASI. "Currently, court hearings are affected due to a lawyers' strike, so immediate protection of evidence has been requested from the Collector and Superintendent of Police into the issue," he said.
After hearing the case, the court had accepted Parmar's petition and issued notices to all concerned parties, fixing the next hearing for February 21. The Rajasthan government, the Archaeology Department, and the Dargah Committee have also been made parties in the case.
