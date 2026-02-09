ETV Bharat / state

Petitioner Claims Hindu Markings Being Destroyed In Ajmer's Dargah Sharif

Ajmer: Maharana Pratap Sena national president Rajwardhan Singh Parmar, who has filed a petition in a court in Rajasthan's Ajmer claiming that there was originally a Shiva temple at the site of Ajmer Dargah, on Monday submitted a memorandum with the district collector and Superintendent of Police claiming that the stone markings depicting Hindu religious symbols, such as the lotus, swastika, and Nandi, were being destroyed within the Dargah complex.

Parmar's petition, filed on his behalf by Supreme Court lawyer AP Singh was accepted by the Civil Court I, Ajmer West a few days back. The petition which includes revenue records, maps and other documents claims Hindu rituals and worship were performed at the Shiva temple since the period of Chauhan dynasty.

Parmar alleged Hindu markings in the dargah are being destroyed/deleted to prevent any evidence getting into the hands of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). He alleged that even a few members of the Dargah Committee are being prevented from entering the complex to conceal the conspiracy.