Ajmer Dargah: Court Reserves Order On Plea Opposing Chadar Offerings By Leaders
Vishnu Gupta argued that chadar offerings by top leaders may sway hearings on the Shiva temple claim, and urged a temporary ban on such acts.
Published : December 11, 2025 at 10:41 AM IST
Ajmer: A petition by Hindu Sena national president Vishnu Gupta, opposing Constitutional office-bearers, leaders and officials offering chadar at the Ajmer Dargah in Rajasthan was heard in the Ajmer district court on Wednesday. The plea states that a Shiva temple once existed at the site.
During the hearing, the complainant appeared in court, but no representative from the opposite party was present. The court has therefore reserved its order.
Gupta stated that the petition was filed after observing that during the annual Urs at the Ajmer Dargah, top Constitutional leaders, including Prime Ministers, Chief Ministers and other officials, have offered chadar at the shrine.
He argued that such official offerings influence the ongoing dispute over the Shiva temple claim and has requested that constitutional office-bearers be barred from offering chadar until the court delivers its decision. The court has reserved its order.
Court Proceedings Affected
Gupta said that in the "Sankat Mochan Mahadev Virajman vs Ajmer Dargah" matter, petitions under Sections 7/10 were earlier filed by the opposite party, but were dismissed by the court. He added that the opposite party’s pending petition is also likely to be dismissed, with arguments scheduled for the next hearing.
According to him, hearings in the case have been delayed for months because Constitutional office-bearers repeatedly offer chadar at the Dargah, which he believes affects the judicial process.
He further recalled that last year, a request to stop constitutional office-bearers from offering chadar before the Urs also failed to receive a timely hearing, allowing officials to make offerings anyway. This, he said, has again been brought to the court’s notice.
Memorandum Submitted to PM
Advocate Sandeep Kumar, representing Gupta, said that before moving the court, a memorandum was submitted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It stated that during the Urs, the Union Ministry of Minority Affairs offers a chadar on behalf of the PM.
He argued that the PM, as a Constitutional authority, should not send a chadar, particularly because the Ministry itself is a party to the dispute. He further stated that the petition claims there is no reference in Sufism or Islam mandating chadar offerings, noting that no evidence exists of Jawaharlal Nehru doing so during his visit.
Kumar said the court asked how chadar offerings by office-bearers violate rights or necessitate an urgent hearing. The complainant responded that such acts create “new evidence” that may influence public perception and the case.
He cited last year’s example, when a Union Minister offered a chadar sent by the PM and later publicised by the Minority Affairs Ministry. Such visuals, he argued, reinforce the impression that the chadar offering is an established tradition, thereby weakening the claim that the site is a Shiva temple.
However, the complainant maintains that it is for the court to determine whether the site is a Dargah or a Shiva temple. As evidence, he has submitted Har Vilas Sharda’s book, which states that the stone carvings above the Dargah are in the Rajputana style, and would be revealed if the lime coating were removed.
Also Read: