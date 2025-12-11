ETV Bharat / state

Ajmer Dargah: Court Reserves Order On Plea Opposing Chadar Offerings By Leaders

Ajmer: A petition by Hindu Sena national president Vishnu Gupta, opposing Constitutional office-bearers, leaders and officials offering chadar at the Ajmer Dargah in Rajasthan was heard in the Ajmer district court on Wednesday. The plea states that a Shiva temple once existed at the site.

During the hearing, the complainant appeared in court, but no representative from the opposite party was present. The court has therefore reserved its order.

Gupta stated that the petition was filed after observing that during the annual Urs at the Ajmer Dargah, top Constitutional leaders, including Prime Ministers, Chief Ministers and other officials, have offered chadar at the shrine.

He argued that such official offerings influence the ongoing dispute over the Shiva temple claim and has requested that constitutional office-bearers be barred from offering chadar until the court delivers its decision. The court has reserved its order.

Court Proceedings Affected

Gupta said that in the "Sankat Mochan Mahadev Virajman vs Ajmer Dargah" matter, petitions under Sections 7/10 were earlier filed by the opposite party, but were dismissed by the court. He added that the opposite party’s pending petition is also likely to be dismissed, with arguments scheduled for the next hearing.

According to him, hearings in the case have been delayed for months because Constitutional office-bearers repeatedly offer chadar at the Dargah, which he believes affects the judicial process.