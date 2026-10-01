Rajasthan IAS Officer Alleges Fraud In Car Delivery, Probe On
The officer alleged the accused took an advance of Rs 3 lakh from him to secure a hybrid car from a company but went incommunicado.
Published : October 1, 2026 at 8:31 PM IST
Ajmer: Tikamchand Bohra, a senior IAS officer from Rajasthan alleged that he was duped in the name of delivery of a car.
Bohra has filed a complaint at the Kotwali police station based on which a case has been registered. ASI Harinarayan said Bohra is a member of the Rajasthan Revenue Board and a resident of the Officers' Campus on Sirsi Road.
Harinarayan said Bohra has filed a complaint at the Kotwali police station against Vikram Ojha, Sunil Prajapat, and Ashish Baheti, following which a case has been registered and an investigation initiated. Bohra, in his complaint, alleged that the accused took an advance of Rs 3 lakh from him to secure a hybrid car from a company.
The officer said the accused had promised to deliver the car soon. However, the accused went incommunicado even as Bohra tried to contact them repeatedly. The officer alleged that the accused did not provide him with the car and continued to deceive him. Harinarayan said the accused's continued delay made Bohra realize he had been duped. He said Bohra, in his complaint, stated that he was duped by the accused.
Harinarayan said the police are trying to contact the accused for further action in the matter. He said CI Rameshwari Devi is investigating the matter. "A police team has left for Jodhpur, where the accused's criminal records are being examined," the ASI said.
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