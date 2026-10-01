ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan IAS Officer Alleges Fraud In Car Delivery, Probe On

Representational image ( ETV Bharat )

Ajmer: Tikamchand Bohra, a senior IAS officer from Rajasthan alleged that he was duped in the name of delivery of a car.

Bohra has filed a complaint at the Kotwali police station based on which a case has been registered. ASI Harinarayan said Bohra is a member of the Rajasthan Revenue Board and a resident of the Officers' Campus on Sirsi Road. Harinarayan said Bohra has filed a complaint at the Kotwali police station against Vikram Ojha, Sunil Prajapat, and Ashish Baheti, following which a case has been registered and an investigation initiated. Bohra, in his complaint, alleged that the accused took an advance of Rs 3 lakh from him to secure a hybrid car from a company.