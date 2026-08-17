School Principal Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Class XII Student In Rajasthan's Ajmer
The accused had been sexually assaulting the girl since she was in Class IX. He had also offered her Rs 3 lakh to keep mum.
Published : August 17, 2026 at 9:44 PM IST
Ajmer: The principal of government higher secondary school at Kadel village in Rajasthan's Ajmer has been accused of sexually assaulting a girl student of Class XII.
Upon learning of the incident, a large number of locals rushed to the school, where they assaulted the principal, identified as Sushil Kumar Rinwa, who was later taken into custody by police.
Former District Council member Mahendra Singh Majhewala, a resident of Kadel, stated that he received information that the principal had been sexually assaulting the girl in his school since she was in Class IX. When questioned, the student stated that Rinwa had been trying to persuade her to keep quiet and even offered her Rs 3 lakh.
As the incident led to outrage in the area, a teacher of the school too alleged that the principal had misbehaved with her last year. She said the principal had apologized to her after the incident and both had mutually settled the matter.
Circle Officer Rural Shamsher said information was received that the principal of the government higher secondary school had sexually assaulted a student. "A large number of villagers had gathered outside the school in response to the incident. Legal action is being taken in the matter as per rules," he said, adding the victim is aged above 18.
The school's scout in-charge stated that the principal had been harassing the girl for the last three years and she finally broke her silence on Monday.
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