ETV Bharat / state

School Principal Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Class XII Student In Rajasthan's Ajmer

Ajmer: The principal of government higher secondary school at Kadel village in Rajasthan's Ajmer has been accused of sexually assaulting a girl student of Class XII.

Upon learning of the incident, a large number of locals rushed to the school, where they assaulted the principal, identified as Sushil Kumar Rinwa, who was later taken into custody by police.

Former District Council member Mahendra Singh Majhewala, a resident of Kadel, stated that he received information that the principal had been sexually assaulting the girl in his school since she was in Class IX. When questioned, the student stated that Rinwa had been trying to persuade her to keep quiet and even offered her Rs 3 lakh.