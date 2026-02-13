Ajmer Court Receives Bomb Threat Email, Seventh In Three Months
All five floors of the new court building were evacuated. A thorough search of these and the parking lot revealed nothing suspicious.
Ajmer: The new court building in Ajmer received a bomb threat on Friday. An unknown person sent the threat to the court's email address at 1.10 pm, threatening to bomb judges and lawyers.
After receiving the threat, the court administration informed the District Collector and Superintendent of Police. Security agencies were alerted, and the court premises were immediately evacuated. A joint search operation was subsequently conducted by security agencies.
Ajmer North CO Shivam Sharma said that this time, the unknown person sent the threat to the court's email address. Following the information from the court administration, security agencies arrived at the scene, including the Intelligence Bureau (IB), CID Zone, Dog Squad, Prevention Squad, Civil Lines Police Station, QRT, and Civil Defense team. The agencies conducted a joint search operation.
CO Sharma stated that all five floors of the new court building were evacuated. The court was thoroughly searched, including all five floors and the parking area. No explosives were found during the search. CO Sharma stated that a bomb threat had been received against the new building before. Based on a complaint filed by the court administration, a case has been registered against an unknown person and an investigation is underway.
Today's threat was a repeat of the wave of bomb threats against courts across India last Friday, which included the district and sessions court in Ajmer, all of which turned out to be hoaxes. Ajmer has turned out to be a favourite target of hoax bomb threats, having received its seventh in three months today.
Five of these threats targeted the Ajmer district headquarters, while the new court building was targeted for the second time. Police have not yet been able to apprehend any of the individuals who made the threats.
