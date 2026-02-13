ETV Bharat / state

Ajmer Court Receives Bomb Threat Email, Seventh In Three Months

Entrance to the new court building in Ajmer after receiving bomb threat on Friday ( ETV Bharat )

Ajmer: The new court building in Ajmer received a bomb threat on Friday. An unknown person sent the threat to the court's email address at 1.10 pm, threatening to bomb judges and lawyers. After receiving the threat, the court administration informed the District Collector and Superintendent of Police. Security agencies were alerted, and the court premises were immediately evacuated. A joint search operation was subsequently conducted by security agencies. Ajmer North CO Shivam Sharma said that this time, the unknown person sent the threat to the court's email address. Following the information from the court administration, security agencies arrived at the scene, including the Intelligence Bureau (IB), CID Zone, Dog Squad, Prevention Squad, Civil Lines Police Station, QRT, and Civil Defense team. The agencies conducted a joint search operation.