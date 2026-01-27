ETV Bharat / state

Ajmer College Principal Sparks Outrage By Calling Pakistan India's 'Elder Brother' Based On Independence Timing

Principal Beharwal made this statement during his address at the 31st International Conference of the Rajasthan Sociology Organisation held at Sanatan Dharma Government College in Beawar district. Beharwal made the statement on January 24.

He said that on August 14, 1947, a country appeared on the world's political map, and that was Pakistan. Meanwhile, India came into existence between 10 and 10:30 am on August 15, 1947. According to him, Pakistan is 12 hours older than us and is India’s elder brother.

Representatives from three countries and seven states participated in the 31st International Conference of the Rajasthan Sociology Organisation at Sanatan Dharma Government College in Beawar. Beharwal, in his address, said that Pakistan was born first and its songs were sung. India came into existence later.

“Pakistan functioned for 4-5 years. After that, it was declared an Islamic nation. Pakistan thought it would gain a lot from this. Later, India gave it Rs 45 crore so that the country could survive. Pakistan wasted that money by investing it in terrorism,” he said.

In his address, Beharwal further said that after 2014, the connection between Indian politics and Indian society with the Indian knowledge tradition has been established for the first time. Before this, politicians worked to divide Indian society, leaving it troubled and unsure what to do next.