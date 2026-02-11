Ajmer Collectorate Gets Bomb Threat Via Email, No Explosives Found
Security agencies were alerted after the unknown sender mentioendf that ammonium nitrate-containing devices installed on two floors of the collectorate would explode at 11:50 am.
Published : February 11, 2026 at 4:46 PM IST
Ajmer: The Ajmer collectorate on Wednesday received an email from an unknown person threatening to blow it up with a bomb. The sender said ammonium nitrate-containing devices had been installed on two floors of the collectorate, which would explode at 11:50 am.
The collector informed Superintendent of Police Vandita Rana about the matter, who alerted security agencies. Subsequently, a thorough search operation was conducted at the premises. However, no explosives of any kind have been recovered yet.
Additional Superintendent of Police (Ajmer Rural) Deepak Kumar said the CID was informed about the matter, and personnel from the Civil Lines police station evacuated officials from the collectorate. "Subsequently, the bomb disposal and dog squads conducted a thorough search of the premises", he added.
Kumar said bomb threats to the collectorate have been received in the past, and security agencies are investigating the matter.
Additional collector (City) Narendra Meena said the security agencies have thoroughly searched every corner of the complex but found nothing suspicious.
On February 6, an unknown person sent an email to the divisional commissioner's email ID, threatening to blow up the new district court building.
Similarly several schools across Punjab's Mohali received bomb threats on Tuesday, prompting authorities to suspend classwork and evacuate the premises. Police and the emergency response teams, including the bomb and dog squads, were deployed to secure the campuses. Amid the heightened security, the children were safely taken out while the threat messages were being investigated.
