Ajmer Collectorate Gets Bomb Threat Via Email, No Explosives Found

Ajmer: The Ajmer collectorate on Wednesday received an email from an unknown person threatening to blow it up with a bomb. The sender said ammonium nitrate-containing devices had been installed on two floors of the collectorate, which would explode at 11:50 am.

The collector informed Superintendent of Police Vandita Rana about the matter, who alerted security agencies. Subsequently, a thorough search operation was conducted at the premises. However, no explosives of any kind have been recovered yet.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Ajmer Rural) Deepak Kumar said the CID was informed about the matter, and personnel from the Civil Lines police station evacuated officials from the collectorate. "Subsequently, the bomb disposal and dog squads conducted a thorough search of the premises", he added.

Kumar said bomb threats to the collectorate have been received in the past, and security agencies are investigating the matter.