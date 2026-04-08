Ajmer 'Presswala' Gets Rs 598 Cr IT Notice, After PAN Card Misused In Diamond Trade
An Ajmer man who irons clothes received a Rs 598 crore tax notice, after his lost PAN card was used for massive diamond trade transactions.
Published : April 8, 2026 at 5:50 PM IST
Ajmer: Why would someone worth crores be working as a clothes presser? A shocking case has emerged in Ajmer in Rajasthan. Jitendra Kumar Badolia, who irons clothes near a drain in the Ramnagar area, has been served an income tax notice of Rs 598 crore by the Income Tax Department.
The most surprising part is that he himself had no idea about such immense wealth. In fact, he only learned about it after receiving the notice. The department issued the notice after estimating massive financial transactions.
The notice has left him stunned. After consulting a lawyer, it was revealed that his lost PAN card had been misused by a businessman from Pali town in Rajasthan, who made transactions involving the trading of diamonds, using Jitendra’s PAN number. The victim has filed a case against the accused, Shatrughan, at the Ganj police station.
GST Obtained Using A Lost PAN Card
Advocate Rakesh Thada said that on April 1, 2026, the Income Tax Department issued a notice of Rs 5,98,50,27,726 to Jitendra Badolia, who earns his livelihood by ironing clothes in Ramnagar. The notice mentioned this amount as pending income tax.
After receiving the notice, Jitendra and his family were left in shock. Upon legal examination and inquiry with the Income Tax Department, it was found that Jitendra’s PAN card had gone missing earlier. Using it, Shatrughan Singh from Pali allegedly obtained a GST number and carried out diamond and jewellery transactions in Jitendra’s name.
Rs 468 Cr Transactions Detected
The lawyer stated that transactions worth Rs 468 crore were recorded between December 9, 2020, and February 9, 2021, a span of just three months. The total case amounts to Rs 598 crore. He added that a legal reply will be submitted to the Income Tax Department’s notice. Jitendra has also filed a complaint at Ganj police station and the investigation has been assigned to Rajendra, in-charge of Ana Sagar police outpost. Notices will also be sent to the concerned bank.
Victim Earns By Ironing Clothes
Jitendra Kumar Badolia said he lives separately from his parents and earns his livelihood by ironing clothes, making around Rs 500-Rs 700 per day. He said his PAN card was lost a few years ago, and it has been misused to open bank accounts, obtain a GST number and carry out transactions worth crores.
Police Begin Investigation
ASI Rajendra Prasad from Ganj police station, who is investigating the case, said that a complaint has been filed alleging misuse of a PAN card to carry out illegal transactions worth crores. Jitendra maintains that he only irons clothes and has no other business. The matter is currently under investigation.
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