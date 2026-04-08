ETV Bharat / state

Ajmer 'Presswala' Gets Rs 598 Cr IT Notice, After PAN Card Misused In Diamond Trade

Jitendra Badolia, who earns his living ironing clothes, was stunned to receive a tax notice over transactions he never made. ( ETV Bharat )

Ajmer: Why would someone worth crores be working as a clothes presser? A shocking case has emerged in Ajmer in Rajasthan. Jitendra Kumar Badolia, who irons clothes near a drain in the Ramnagar area, has been served an income tax notice of Rs 598 crore by the Income Tax Department.

The most surprising part is that he himself had no idea about such immense wealth. In fact, he only learned about it after receiving the notice. The department issued the notice after estimating massive financial transactions.

The notice has left him stunned. After consulting a lawyer, it was revealed that his lost PAN card had been misused by a businessman from Pali town in Rajasthan, who made transactions involving the trading of diamonds, using Jitendra’s PAN number. The victim has filed a case against the accused, Shatrughan, at the Ganj police station.

GST Obtained Using A Lost PAN Card

Advocate Rakesh Thada said that on April 1, 2026, the Income Tax Department issued a notice of Rs 5,98,50,27,726 to Jitendra Badolia, who earns his livelihood by ironing clothes in Ramnagar. The notice mentioned this amount as pending income tax.

After receiving the notice, Jitendra and his family were left in shock. Upon legal examination and inquiry with the Income Tax Department, it was found that Jitendra’s PAN card had gone missing earlier. Using it, Shatrughan Singh from Pali allegedly obtained a GST number and carried out diamond and jewellery transactions in Jitendra’s name.