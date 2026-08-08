Ajmer Central Jailer Suspended After Old Video Shows Him Arranging Video Call For Inmates
The video shows Jailer Saddam Hussain arranging video call for three convicted prisoners with 1992 blackmailing mastermind Nafees Chishti.
Published : August 8, 2026 at 8:32 PM IST
Ajmer: Authorities have suspended the Jailer of Ajmer Central Jail in Rajasthan after an old video showed him arranging a video call from his phone and allowing inmates to talk to the mastermind of the 1992 blackmailing case Nafees Chishti from inside the prison.
Central Jail Superintendent R Anteshwaran said that a case has come to light that jailer Saddam Hussain made video calls from inside the jail for the inmates.
“Investigation is being done in this regard, while evidence related to the case is also being collected, whatever action will be taken will be implemented,” he said.
After the video came to light, Jail Director General Ashok Rathore issued official orders for the suspension of jailer Saddam Hussain. A detailed departmental inquiry has been ordered against the suspended jailer.
Anteshwaran said that preliminary investigation has revealed that there are two prisoners in the video call who have already been released from jail indicating that the video is old. The video shows prisoners Syed Tausif, his father Tariq Chishti and Tariq's nephew Fakhar Jamali talking to Nafees Chishti and Hanif on a video call.
The three prisoners, who were talking from the jail on video call from the jailer's mobile, are serving a seven-year sentence in a 2014 life threatening attack on Syed Bilal Hussain Chishti, the hereditary custodian of the Ajmer sufi shrine. Among them, Tariq and Fakhar Jamali are out on bail, while Tausif is still in jail.
Tausif alias Chinki is also linked to Babbar Khalsa International organization and has been accused of providing shelter to terrorists besides supplying drugs and weapons.
Nafees Chishti, the person on the other side of the video call, has been the prime accused in the notorious 1992 Ajmer blackmailing case. While absconding in the blackmail case, he was caught along with one Farooq Chishti in a smuggling of drugs worth Rs 24 crore in Surat, Gujarat. After his arrest, Nafees remained connected with his network even from jail. In fact, even after being released from jail, he remained associated with crime. Nafees was also caught in a betting case from his house.
According to Anteshwaran, a complaint regarding the video call case will soon be lodged in the concerned Civil Lines police station.
“It is our endeavor that no mobile or any other device goes into the jail by wrong means, if the official mobile is misused then the matter is serious. The matter is being investigated from every aspect”.
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