ETV Bharat / state

Ajmer Central Jailer Suspended After Old Video Shows Him Arranging Video Call For Inmates

Ajmer: Authorities have suspended the Jailer of Ajmer Central Jail in Rajasthan after an old video showed him arranging a video call from his phone and allowing inmates to talk to the mastermind of the 1992 blackmailing case Nafees Chishti from inside the prison.

Central Jail Superintendent R Anteshwaran said that a case has come to light that jailer Saddam Hussain made video calls from inside the jail for the inmates.

“Investigation is being done in this regard, while evidence related to the case is also being collected, whatever action will be taken will be implemented,” he said.

After the video came to light, Jail Director General Ashok Rathore issued official orders for the suspension of jailer Saddam Hussain. A detailed departmental inquiry has been ordered against the suspended jailer.

Anteshwaran said that preliminary investigation has revealed that there are two prisoners in the video call who have already been released from jail indicating that the video is old. The video shows prisoners Syed Tausif, his father Tariq Chishti and Tariq's nephew Fakhar Jamali talking to Nafees Chishti and Hanif on a video call.