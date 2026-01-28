ETV Bharat / state

Mamata Banerjee Demands Investigation Over Death Of Ajit Pawar

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during an event marking the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, in Kolkata, West Bengal, Friday, Jan. 23, 2026. ( PTI )

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday demanded an investigation into the demise of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress chief Ajit Pawar.

Ajit Pawar, who was an MLA from Baramati, died in a plane crash on Wednesday morning in Baramati. All five people on board the aircraft were killed.

In a post on X, Banerjee said, "Deeply shocked and stunned by the sudden demise of Ajit Pawar! The Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra and his co-passengers have died in a disastrous plane crash at Baramati today morning, and I am feeling a deep sense of loss. My condolences to his family, including his uncle Sharad Pawar ji, and late Ajitji's all friends and followers. The incident needs a proper investigation."