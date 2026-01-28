Mamata Banerjee Demands Investigation Over Death Of Ajit Pawar
Ajit Pawar, who was also Maharashtra's Finance Minister, died in a plane crash in Baramati on Wednesday.
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday demanded an investigation into the demise of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress chief Ajit Pawar.
Ajit Pawar, who was an MLA from Baramati, died in a plane crash on Wednesday morning in Baramati. All five people on board the aircraft were killed.
Deeply shocked and stunned by the suddden demise of Ajit Pawar! The Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra and his co-passengers have died in a disastrous plane crash at Baramati today morning, and I am feeling a deep sense of loss.— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) January 28, 2026
In a post on X, Banerjee said, "Deeply shocked and stunned by the sudden demise of Ajit Pawar! The Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra and his co-passengers have died in a disastrous plane crash at Baramati today morning, and I am feeling a deep sense of loss. My condolences to his family, including his uncle Sharad Pawar ji, and late Ajitji's all friends and followers. The incident needs a proper investigation."
Meanwhile, a team of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is on the way to Baramati. The Ministry of Civil Aviation said the AAIB team has left from Delhi to Pune and finally to Baramati to inspect and start the investigation of the crash.
The Ministry of Civil Aviation also said that the Director General of AAIB is on the way to Hyderabad airport to catch a flight to Mumbai.
Ajit Pawar was an eight-time Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from the Baramati constituency in Pune district. He also represented the Baramati constituency in the Lok Sabha in 1991.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has announced a three-day state mourning in Maharashtra following the demise of Ajit Pawar.
