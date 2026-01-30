CID To Investigate The Plane Crash Which Killed Senior NCP Leader Ajit Pawar
An accidental death report has been filed at the Baramati Taluka Police Station with regard to the plane crash in which Ajit Pawar died.
Published : January 30, 2026 at 5:36 PM IST
Mumbai: The Maharashtra Criminal inquiry Department (CID) will be tasked with conducting an additional inquiry in the plane crash which killed senior Nationalist Congress leader Ajit Pawar.
On January 28, morning, in a terrible accident, five people, including the then Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar and four others were killed. An accidental death report (ADR) has been filed at the Baramati Taluka Police Station in connection with the plane crash.
On Wednesday morning, Ajit Pawar had left Mumbai for Baramati. Only 200 metres from the end of the tabletop runway, the private aircraft, in which Pawar was travelling, crashed. Captain Sumit Kapoor, flight attendant Pinky Mali, personal security guard Vidip Jadhav, and co-pilot Captain Shambhavi Pathak are among the deceased. A special team from the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) arrived at the area in the evening after the accident and began a forensic examination.
Ajit Pawar was scheduled to address four election rallies in Pune district in view of the Zilla Parishad elections to be held on February 5. The Maharashtra government has issued an official statement regarding the sequence of events leading up to the accident. According to information provided by senior officials of the Pune Rural Police, “An accidental death has been registered at the Baramati Taluka Police Station. As per rules, this investigation will be transferred to the CID (Criminal Investigation Department). The AAIB, which falls under the Ministry of Civil Aviation, has taken over the investigation. Further inquiry will be conducted based on the preliminary and technical findings of the AAIB."
According to the statement, a Learjet aircraft was initially given permission to perform a go-around due to poor visibility before landing at Baramati airport. However, after receiving permission to land, the aircraft did not provide the expected 'read-back' to Air Traffic Control (ATC). Moments later, the aircraft caught fire at the edge of the runway, and the accident occurred.
Officials said that by the time National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and other emergency rescue teams arrived at the scene, local residents had already recovered the bodies of the deceased and sent them to the hospital. Subsequently, a team from the regional forensic science laboratory arrived at the scene, and the accident site was secured. They have retrieved the black box, which the teams have taken along for testing and deciphering the problem.
Read More