ETV Bharat / state

CID To Investigate The Plane Crash Which Killed Senior NCP Leader Ajit Pawar

Charred remains lie at the spot of the plane crash that killed Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others, barely 200 metres from the edge of a tabletop runway at Baramati airport, in Baramati, Pune district, Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026 ( PTI )

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Criminal inquiry Department (CID) will be tasked with conducting an additional inquiry in the plane crash which killed senior Nationalist Congress leader Ajit Pawar. On January 28, morning, in a terrible accident, five people, including the then Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar and four others were killed. An accidental death report (ADR) has been filed at the Baramati Taluka Police Station in connection with the plane crash. On Wednesday morning, Ajit Pawar had left Mumbai for Baramati. Only 200 metres from the end of the tabletop runway, the private aircraft, in which Pawar was travelling, crashed. Captain Sumit Kapoor, flight attendant Pinky Mali, personal security guard Vidip Jadhav, and co-pilot Captain Shambhavi Pathak are among the deceased. A special team from the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) arrived at the area in the evening after the accident and began a forensic examination.