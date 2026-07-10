ETV Bharat / state

Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: AAIB Final Report Expected In January, Further Action After That, Says Fadnavis

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is expected to submit its final report into the death of then deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash by January next year. Pawar died along with four others after their Learjet 45 plane crashed near Baramati airport on January 28 this year, following which the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) launched a probe.

Replying to the debate on the opposition-sponsored last week motion in the assembly, Fadnavis said the AAIB is expected to submit its final report by January next year. He said the preliminary report has already been received and investigators have reconstructed and retrieved digital evidence, including data from the aircraft's black box.

"The government will wait for the AAIB's final findings before taking any further decision," he said while emphasising that aircraft accident investigations are scientific processes that often take years.

Referring to the AAIB investigation, Fadnavis said financial records, including bank accounts, insurance policies and share market transactions examined during the probe had not revealed anything suspicious so far.