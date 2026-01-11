ETV Bharat / state

Doval Calling For Revenge For Centuries-Old Events 'Deeply Unfortunate', Says Mehbooba

Srinagar: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday hit out at National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval for calling for revenge for centuries-old events, saying it is "merely a dog whistle."

It is unfortunate that the NSA, whose duty is to protect the nation, has chosen to join the "communal ideology of hate", the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said in a post on X.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue in Delhi on Saturday, Doval said India has to strengthen itself not just at the borders, but in every other way, including economically, to "avenge" a painful history of attacks and subjugation.