'Ajit Dada Was The Best Chief Minister Maharashtra Never Had': Devendra Fadnavis
Devendra Fadnavis paid tributes to Ajit Pawar on the first day of the budget session of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.
Published : February 23, 2026 at 5:51 PM IST
Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said Ajit Pawar, who died in a plane crash last month, was the "best CM the state never had" while paying tributes to the NCP leader at the state Assembly on Monday.
"Ajit Pawar was a leader who served as the Deputy Chief Minister for the longest period of time," Fadnavis said adding that Ajit harboured hopes of becoming the Chief Minister but knew it wouldn't be sooner. "Ajit Dada wanted to become the CM, but knew he would always remain the DCM. All I know is, he was the best CM that Maharashtra never had," Fadnavis added.
The first day of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Budget session began with a motion to pay tributes to Ajit Pawar and the Bharatiya Janata Party legislator, Raj Purohit, today.
Fadnavis got emotional while addressing the Legislative Assembly. Speaking of the NCP leader's diligence and sincerity he said, "The thought of having to move the motion of condolence for Ajit Pawar is unthinkable. Ajit Dada is visible, if you glance to the right side of the Assembly hall. He would always sit till the last minute, no matter how late the proceedings went on."
"Ajit Pawar was a towering leader and administrator. His passing away has created a huge void in Maharashtra's politics. Now it is not possible to have another Ajit dada," the CM said.
Fadnavis recalled the cabinet meeting the day before Ajit Pawar's death, and their friendship that lasted for over a decade. "There was a discussion about infrastructure after the meeting. He questioned officials in his usual manner. Each problem was documented on paper. We talked for 15 minutes after that, unaware that it would be our final encounter," he added.
Prior to the 2024 elections, Fadnavis told the House, there was a discussion in the cabinet regarding the 'Ladki Bahin Yojana', for which Ajit had done meticulous planning. "The issue of bringing the 'Ladki Bahin' scheme before the elections had come up for discussion in the cabinet meeting. Concerns were expressed by a few leaders about the efficacy of this scheme. Many expressed fears that it would burden the state coffers. However, Ajit Pawar made a thorough financial plan for it and implemented this scheme. He proved all wrong," said Fadnavis.
Highlighting Ajit's foresight and decision-making skills regarding development projects, he said, "I never saw any pile of files on his desk. He would call officials directly to seek their opinion in order to take the right decisions and always backed them.”
Referring to the political developments that occurred in 2019, Fadnavis said, "We had decided to come together. Some seniors later changed their stance, but Ajit Pawar stood firm. I have given my word, he always told me."
Fadnavis also referred to the infamous early morning oath ceremony which both he and Ajit took, when the Maha Vikas Agadhi was in power, and Ajit had returned to the Nationalist Congress Party after splitting right at the beginning. After the oath-taking ceremony, the court decision went against us, he said.
Fadnavis particularly highlighted Ajit's stance and courage during that time. "Sitting at Varsha Bungalow, we decided to withdraw that particular decision. Ajit Pawar used to say that the swearing-in ceremony was held at 9 am, which was not early in the morning, as it was always referred to," said Fadnavis.
Highlighting his identity as the undefeated leader of Baramati, Fadnavis said that Maharashtra will always remember his work. While giving evidence of his commitment to literature and culture, he mentioned the occasion of donating funds for Keshavsuti memorial. "Madhumangesh Karnik expressed doubts about getting enough funds but Ajitdada immediately approved the allocation and had said, this memorial is necessary for the identity of Maharashtra," Fadnavis said.
Finally, mentioning the grief of the family, the Chief Minister said, "Ajit Pawar's passing has been a great blow to his family. However, Sunetra Pawar is working hard to put this grief behind her and will take his work forward."
Fadnavis said, first Eknath Shinde joined the government and he became the Chief Minsiter. Later Ajit joined as the Deputy Chief Minister. Fadnavis recalled that was the time when Shinde would announce new schemes and Ajit would have to make allocations for funds.
"When Shinde was the CM, he would announce new schemes and Ajit Pawar would complain that it was not easy to get funds for the big schemes. My role was that of a referee. Ajit Pawar would be an apt Finance Minister for any CM. He would show the mirror to get the true picture," said Fadnavis.
Fadnavis said that the entire Maharashtra had headed to Baramati following Ajit Pawar's demise. Referring to Ajit's nephew, Rohit Pawar, who raised serious doubts of the plane crash being an accident, Fadnavis said, "A leader such as Ajit Pawar does not appear to be susceptible to mishaps. I continue to harbour doubts. Bhaskar Jadhav, leader of Shiv Sena (UBT), requested me to reveal the truth in front of the state, regardless of any inquiry into this accident. Rohit Pawar has been speaking of Ajit Pawar's accident. However, according to people, there seem to discrepancies in Rohit Pawar and Sharad Pawar's statements."
