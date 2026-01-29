ETV Bharat / state

'Ajit Dada Amar Rahe': Slogans, Emotions As Villagers Mourn Pawar At His Katewadi Home

Baramati: Emotional scenes were witnessed as hundreds of mourners thronged the residence of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar at his native village Katewadi near here on Thursday morning to pay their last respects to the leader who died in a plane crash a day earlier.

Chanting slogans such as "Ajit Dada Amar Rahe" and "Ajit Dada Parat Ya" (Ajit Dada please come back), the grief-stricken people from Katewadi and nearby villages in Pune district, joined by NCP workers, made a beeline outside the residence gates.

"A leader like him will not be born again," several mourners said, lauding his role in the region's development. Pawar (66) was killed on Wednesday morning after the chartered Learjet crashed near the Baramati airstrip, around 100 km from Pune. Two pilots, a flight attendant and a personal security officer were also killed in the accident.

On Thursday morning, the mortal remains of Pawar were brought from the Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Hospital in Baramati, where they were kept overnight, to his Katewadi village near Baramati. With tears welling up, 65-year-old Katewadi resident Ganpat Thombre choked when asked to describe his feelings.

"It has been 24 hours since the tragic incident that took our leader away. I am still unable to come to terms with the fact that Dada (as Pawar was fondly called) is no more. A leader like him will not be born again," Thombre was quoted as saying by PTI.