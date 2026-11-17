ETV Bharat / state

Ajit Air Crash: NCP Says MLA Rohit Pawar's Charges Against Aviation Firm Must Be Probed; Defends CM

Mumbai: Ruling coalition ally Nationalist Congress Party on Tuesday said NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar's allegations against VSR Ventures, the operator of the aircraft involved in Ajit Pawar's fatal crash, were serious and must be probed by Maharashtra and central governments.

Talking to reporters here, NCP spokesperson Umesh Patil said the issues raised by Rohit Pawar, particularly those concerning the background of investors in the aviation company, and its owner, should not be dismissed out of hand.

"Whatever points Rohit Pawar has raised (against the private firm) are serious. We are not rejecting his presentation (at a press meet on Monday) or the issues he has highlighted. These points have further deepened the doubts in the minds of people in Maharashtra and across the country about whether Ajit Dada's death was an accident or an act of sabotage," he said.

Patil, however, insisted that it was childish to make allegations against Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis over the air crash probe without providing evidence. A Learjet 45 aircraft, operated by VSR Ventures, crashed near the Baramati airstrip in Pune district, killing Ajit Pawar, the then-Deputy Chief Minister and NCP president, and four others on January 28.

On Monday, Rohit Pawar accused Fadnavis of shielding VSR Ventures and its owner V K Singh in the plane crash probe, claiming powerful political links were preventing action against them. The BJP, an ally of the NCP, has rejected Rohit Pawar's allegations, calling them a publicity stunt.

The Opposition NCP (SP) legislator also demanded that the plane crash probe be handed over to the CBI. NCP spokesperson Patil said his party, a constituent of the ruling Mahayuti coalition, would want state and central governments to take the allegations levelled against the private firm seriously and order a thorough investigation.

"The roots of this company must be thoroughly investigated," Patil maintained. Defending Chief Minister Fadnavis over a photograph shown by Rohit Pawar, Patil said the picture was taken at the wedding of the company owner's son in Jaipur several months before Ajit Pawar's plane crash.