Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan Gets Death Threat, FIR Lodged

The caller said, "I will shoot Ravi Kishan because he made comments on Yadavs". Dwivedi recorded the call. But the caller said, "Record my voice. I will come to Gorakhpur and meet you at your residence. If Ravi Kishan comes to Bihar, I will shoot him."

Police said Ravi received a call from a person who identified himself as Ajay Kumar Yadav, a resident of Javaniya village in Bihar's Ara district. Yadav made the threat in a phone call to Ravi's personal secretary, Shivam Dwivedi, and used abusive language.

Dwivedi, met City Superintendent of Police Abhinav Tyagi and lodged complaint. He also provided full details of the incident to the media in a press release. Dwivedi stated that he told the caller that the MP had never made any objectionable comments against any community. "But Yadav was enraged and began abusing him and the MP," said Dwivedi.

During the conversation, Yadav supported Bhojpuri singer Khesari Lal Yadav who had said a hospital be built in place of the Ram Temple. Yadav also used derogatory words regarding Lord Shri Ram and the Ram Temple, said Dwivedi.

Tyagi stated that an FIR has been registered at Ramgarh Tal police station based on the complaint by Dwivedi.