Ajay Maken Calls Arvind Kejriwal 'Con Man', Targets Him Over Sheesh Mahal Row
Maken said voters expressed dissatisfaction with the ruling party despite alleged pressure tactics during the local body election campaign.
Published : November 28, 2026 at 5:58 PM IST
Ajmer: All India Congress Committee (AICC) treasurer Ajay Maken on Saturday took a dig at Arvind Kejriwal, calling him a "con man" while responding to the controversy surrounding the former Delhi Chief Minister's 'Sheesh Mahal'.
Speaking to the media at Ajmer railway station after arriving by train from Delhi, Maken said a senior lawyer had described Kejriwal as a "con man" rather than a "common man". He said the term referred to someone involved in fraud and claimed the description was justified.
Maken Targets BJP Over Rajasthan Panchayat Poll Results
Maken also criticised the BJP governments at the Centre and in Rajasthan over the results of the state's panchayat elections. He said the ruling party generally enjoys an advantage in local body elections, as voters tend to favour the party in power.
However, he claimed the results reflected public anger against BJP governments at both levels and resulted in a major defeat for the party.
The Congress leader further alleged that the BJP had misused the police and administration during the elections and resorted to various tactics to influence the outcome.
He said voters exercised their franchise in favour of the Congress, adding that party leaders and workers remained united throughout the election campaign and worked together to secure the victory.
Maken Heads To Pushkar For Wedding
Maken arrived in Ajmer by train with his wife. Former RTDC chairman Dharmendra Singh Rathore, city Congress president Dr Rajkumar Jaipal and several senior party leaders and workers welcomed him at the railway station.
He then left for Pushkar with his wife to attend the wedding of Dharmendra Singh Rathore's son.
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