ETV Bharat / state

AISA Moves Delhi High Court Against Mandatory Parental Consent For DUSU Election Candidates

New Delhi: The All-India Students’ Association (AISA) has moved the Delhi High Court against a new requirement making parental consent mandatory for students contesting the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections.

AISA activists Ananya Raturi and Akshat Shikhar filed a petition before the Delhi High Court on September 2, challenging a new affidavit issued by the DUSU Election Committee. The organisation has argued that requiring adult university students to obtain parental permission before contesting an election interferes with their democratic and individual rights.

According to AISA, candidates contesting the DUSU elections are now required to submit an affidavit from a parent or guardian along with their own. The parent or guardian must declare that they are aware of their child’s decision to contest the election and consent to it. The affidavit also reportedly requires the parent to take responsibility for the student’s conduct in accordance with the law during the election process.

AISA has questioned the requirement, arguing that students enrolled at the university are adults and should not need parental permission to contest an elected post.

AISA said thousands of students at Delhi University independently meet the expenses of their education and daily lives. The organisation argued that the new affidavit appears to assume that parents are responsible for the educational and financial needs of all students.

According to AISA, making parental consent mandatory could undermine the autonomy of students who wish to contest elections over issues affecting them and take on political or social responsibilities independently.

The organisation has also raised concerns about the possible impact of the new requirement on women students.