AISA Moves Delhi High Court Against Mandatory Parental Consent For DUSU Election Candidates
According to AISA, candidates contesting the DUSU elections are now required to submit an affidavit from a parent or guardian along with their own.
Published : September 3, 2026 at 12:57 AM IST
New Delhi: The All-India Students’ Association (AISA) has moved the Delhi High Court against a new requirement making parental consent mandatory for students contesting the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections.
AISA activists Ananya Raturi and Akshat Shikhar filed a petition before the Delhi High Court on September 2, challenging a new affidavit issued by the DUSU Election Committee. The organisation has argued that requiring adult university students to obtain parental permission before contesting an election interferes with their democratic and individual rights.
According to AISA, candidates contesting the DUSU elections are now required to submit an affidavit from a parent or guardian along with their own. The parent or guardian must declare that they are aware of their child’s decision to contest the election and consent to it. The affidavit also reportedly requires the parent to take responsibility for the student’s conduct in accordance with the law during the election process.
AISA has questioned the requirement, arguing that students enrolled at the university are adults and should not need parental permission to contest an elected post.
AISA said thousands of students at Delhi University independently meet the expenses of their education and daily lives. The organisation argued that the new affidavit appears to assume that parents are responsible for the educational and financial needs of all students.
According to AISA, making parental consent mandatory could undermine the autonomy of students who wish to contest elections over issues affecting them and take on political or social responsibilities independently.
The organisation has also raised concerns about the possible impact of the new requirement on women students.
AISA said many female students may already face resistance within their families over their personal choices and participation in democratic or political activities. Making parental consent compulsory, it argued, could make it more difficult for students who do not receive political support from their families to participate in the DUSU elections.
The organisation said it had challenged the Rs 1 lakh bond requirement in court last year and received relief in the matter. Following an appeal, it said, the arrangement was changed, pursuant to court directions, to require an indemnity affidavit instead.
AISA questioned whose political participation is ultimately being facilitated through the DUSU elections.
The organisation argued that the students’ union election should provide a platform for students to raise their concerns and aspirations, rather than become a process in which candidates with greater financial or political resources have an advantage.
AISA said it filed the petition before the Delhi High Court on the morning of September 2 and sought its listing for urgent hearing.
The organisation also questioned the Delhi University administration and DUSU Election Committee over the new requirement, maintaining that election rules should not impose conditions that restrict students’ democratic participation.
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