ETV Bharat / state

Airtel Ordered To Pay Rs 40,000 Compensation For Overcharging Customer In Tamil Nadu's Chengalpattu

Chengalpattu: The Consumer Commission at Tamil Nadu's Chengalpattu ordered a compensation of Rs 40,000 for a customer in a case against an Airtel agent who charged Rs 650 to get a duplicate SIM with the same number to replace a lost SIM card.

Saritha from Chengalpattu lost her cell phone on August 21. The next day, she went to the Mani Marketing showroom, an Airtel agent in Chengalpattu, and asked for a new SIM card to replace the lost one. The agent said since the SIM card was in the name of her father, Gandhi, she would have to pay Rs 650 to get a new SIM card. Saritha then paid Rs 650 through GPay from her husband's bank account.

When Saritha asked the agent about the additional charges, she was allegedly not given a proper explanation. She said the receipt for payment was issued late. When Saritha's husband inquired with Airtel about this, he was told that the charge for a duplicate SIM card is only Rs 50 and there is no additional charge for changing the name on the SIM card.

Saritha filed a case at the Chengalpattu District Consumer Disputes Tribunal against Manikandan, the owner of Mani Marketing Showroom, alleging that he had charged Rs 600 more than the stipulated fee. Commission Chairman Kasi Pandian and Member Jawahar, who investigated the case, ordered the refund of the additional Rs 600 collected from Saritha with 24 per cent interest from the August 22.