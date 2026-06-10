ETV Bharat / state

Airlines Cancel, Reduce Flights To And From Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The airline industry is navigating its deepest crisis since the COVID-19 pandemic, triggered by the ongoing conflict involving the US, Israel, and Iran. Amid the grim scenario, Air India has announced discontinuation of his flight to Delhi from Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar starting July 1.

Indigo too has decided to reduce the frequency of its flights to and from Mumbai and Bengaluru. According to IndiGo's new schedule, flight services from Navi Mumbai to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar will operate four days a week, while services from Bengaluru will run only three days a week between July 1 and September 30.

Flight services from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to Goa and Hyderabad have already been discontinued, raising concerns among travelers, entrepreneurs, and tourism industry professionals. There are apprehensions that the reduction in air services could have an adverse effect on the industrial and tourism sectors.

Airlines are bearing the impact of rising aviation fuel prices—driven by global war-like conditions—leading to a reduction in flight frequencies serving the city. In April, IndiGo had decided to discontinue its flight services to Goa and Hyderabad starting June 15. Just as there were calls to resume the services, Air India decided to halt its Delhi flight service from July 1, causing disappointment among travelers, entrepreneurs, and the tourism sector.