Airlines Cancel, Reduce Flights To And From Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
Indigo has reduced the frequency of its flights to and from Mumbai and Bengaluru from July 1.
Published : June 10, 2026 at 3:29 PM IST
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The airline industry is navigating its deepest crisis since the COVID-19 pandemic, triggered by the ongoing conflict involving the US, Israel, and Iran. Amid the grim scenario, Air India has announced discontinuation of his flight to Delhi from Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar starting July 1.
Indigo too has decided to reduce the frequency of its flights to and from Mumbai and Bengaluru. According to IndiGo's new schedule, flight services from Navi Mumbai to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar will operate four days a week, while services from Bengaluru will run only three days a week between July 1 and September 30.
Flight services from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to Goa and Hyderabad have already been discontinued, raising concerns among travelers, entrepreneurs, and tourism industry professionals. There are apprehensions that the reduction in air services could have an adverse effect on the industrial and tourism sectors.
Airlines are bearing the impact of rising aviation fuel prices—driven by global war-like conditions—leading to a reduction in flight frequencies serving the city. In April, IndiGo had decided to discontinue its flight services to Goa and Hyderabad starting June 15. Just as there were calls to resume the services, Air India decided to halt its Delhi flight service from July 1, causing disappointment among travelers, entrepreneurs, and the tourism sector.
Tourism professionals have expressed dissatisfaction with the airlines' decision to curtail flights from the city. They said disruptions in air services could affect the arrival of domestic and international tourists to the city.
Last-minute flight cancellations make it difficult to complete travel within a short time frame. Consequently, many tourists might avoid visiting Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, said tourism professional Krishna Kaldate. Meanwhile, Sunil Kothari, Chairman of the Civil Aviation Committee of the Aurangabad Tourism Development Foundation, stated the changes are temporary.
"Airlines are facing financial strain due to the rise in aviation fuel prices in the international market. Temporary adjustments have been made to the schedules of certain flights between July 1 and September 30, and efforts are underway to restore normal services," he said.
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