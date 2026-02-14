Aircraft Used By Pioneering Bengali Industrialist Cry For Restoration
The aircraft, which took Sir Birendra Nath Mookerjee places, are lying in neglect even as historians have been seeking their restoration.
Published : February 14, 2026 at 7:46 PM IST|
Updated : February 14, 2026 at 8:02 PM IST
Asansol: Sir Birendra Nath Mookerjee, former head of Indian Iron and Steel Company (IISCO) and a pioneering Bengali industrialist, loved flying and utilised his two aircraft to visit his industrial establishments within West Bengal and iron ore mine in Odisha.
The aircraft, which took the industrialist places and are part of history, however, are now lying in neglect at Asansol even as historians have been seeking the restoration of the machines which hovered in the sky in the 1950s and 60s.
The Indian Iron and Steel Company (IISCO) factory was established in 1918 in the Hirapur area of Asansol through the joint venture of Sir Mookerjee's father, Rajendranath Mookherjee, and British industrialist Thomas Martin. Rajendranath Mookherjee also had another steel factory in Kulti and in 1924, Sir Mookherjee, joined the IISCO factory as an assistant manager.
It was through his initiative that the Kulti steel factory was also merged with IISCO in 1936. Twenty-one years later, in 1957, Sir Birendranath Mookherjee was made the chairman of the IISCO factory's board of directors. Following this and with his meticulous vision, a blast furnace was built at the IISCO factory in Burnpur. Iron ore mines were purchased in Gua, Chiria, and Manoharpur in Odisha and open-cast coal mines were established in Chasnala in Jharkhand, and in Jitpur and Ramnagar near Asansol.
Not only that, Sir Biren built Asia's largest ropeway, which was operated from Chasnala to Burnpur for transporting coal. He had a 42-year-old relationship with the IISCO factory. In fact, the rise of this Bengali industrialist was extraordinary.
Not only did he improve industries, he also brought about a radical change in the socio-economic conditions of people in Asansol. He bought the two aircraft from the king of Cooch Behar to travel from Burnpur to Kolkata and other places. The hum of the aircraft engine had become a daily affair for residents of Asansol who looked up the sky and took pride in their son of soil soaring high.
Bhaskar Kumar, Chief Public Relations Officer of IISCO said, "The two aircraft were in operation even after Sir Mookerjee's death. They flew till the 90s but the the parts got damaged and could not be found anymore. IISCO authorities wanted to auction the two aircraft. But since no suitable buyer was found, the two aircraft remain in Burnpur. One of the aircraft is parked at IISCO's airstrip in Dhenua, the other is at Nehru Park in Burnpur."
Sir Mookerjee built a new airstrip at Burnpur for operating his aircraft. The airstrip is still in use. However, even as the aircraft at Burnpur airstrip has been maintained a little, the one in Nehru Park is lying abandoned.
Asansol's prominent information collector and writer Shyamal Hom Roy said, "One of the aircraft was manufactured by Beechcraft. The planes are historic and replete with memories. Their historical importance is immense. Let the future generation at least know the story of a Bengali industrialist who created history". He urged the authorities of IISCO to preserve the aircraft.
Also Read
Watch: PM Modi Makes Historic Touchdown At Northeast's First Emergency Landing Facility In Assam