Aircraft Used By Pioneering Bengali Industrialist Cry For Restoration

Asansol: Sir Birendra Nath Mookerjee, former head of Indian Iron and Steel Company (IISCO) and a pioneering Bengali industrialist, loved flying and utilised his two aircraft to visit his industrial establishments within West Bengal and iron ore mine in Odisha.

The aircraft, which took the industrialist places and are part of history, however, are now lying in neglect at Asansol even as historians have been seeking the restoration of the machines which hovered in the sky in the 1950s and 60s.

The Indian Iron and Steel Company (IISCO) factory was established in 1918 in the Hirapur area of ​​Asansol through the joint venture of Sir Mookerjee's father, Rajendranath Mookherjee, and British industrialist Thomas Martin. Rajendranath Mookherjee also had another steel factory in Kulti and in 1924, Sir Mookherjee, joined the IISCO factory as an assistant manager.

It was through his initiative that the Kulti steel factory was also merged with IISCO in 1936. Twenty-one years later, in 1957, Sir Birendranath Mookherjee was made the chairman of the IISCO factory's board of directors. Following this and with his meticulous vision, a blast furnace was built at the IISCO factory in Burnpur. Iron ore mines were purchased in Gua, Chiria, and Manoharpur in Odisha and open-cast coal mines were established in Chasnala in Jharkhand, and in Jitpur and Ramnagar near Asansol.

Not only that, Sir Biren built Asia's largest ropeway, which was operated from Chasnala to Burnpur for transporting coal. He had a 42-year-old relationship with the IISCO factory. In fact, the rise of this Bengali industrialist was extraordinary.