ETV Bharat / state

Adverse Weather Hits Flight Operations At Chennai International Airport

Chennai: A flight from Hyderabad, with 82 passengers on board, was diverted to Tirupati airport after it failed to land at Chennai International Airport due to strong gusty winds and adverse weather on Saturday.

Severe weather conditions accompanied by sudden, strong gusty winds prevailed in the Chennai suburban area of ​​Meenambakkam and its surrounding localities. Consequently, flight operations at Chennai International Airport were disrupted for a few hours. An ATR aircraft, from Hyderabad with 82 passengers on board, struggled due to the strong wind and was unable to execute a landing. Subsequently, prioritizing the safety of the passengers, the aircraft was diverted to nearby Tirupati Airport.

Flights from Dubai and Abu Dhabi faced a similar predicament. Unable to land, the aircraft circled in the sky for an extended period before finally landing in Chennai once the gusty winds had subsided. The disruption affected not only incoming flights but also those scheduled to depart from Chennai to various destinations—including Delhi, Varanasi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Coimbatore, Madurai, and Kuala Lumpur—all of which departed with a delay of approximately half an hour.