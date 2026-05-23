Adverse Weather Hits Flight Operations At Chennai International Airport
An ATR aircraft was diverted to Tirupati after it failed to land at the city's airport due to adverse weather.
Published : May 23, 2026 at 4:08 PM IST
Chennai: A flight from Hyderabad, with 82 passengers on board, was diverted to Tirupati airport after it failed to land at Chennai International Airport due to strong gusty winds and adverse weather on Saturday.
Severe weather conditions accompanied by sudden, strong gusty winds prevailed in the Chennai suburban area of Meenambakkam and its surrounding localities. Consequently, flight operations at Chennai International Airport were disrupted for a few hours. An ATR aircraft, from Hyderabad with 82 passengers on board, struggled due to the strong wind and was unable to execute a landing. Subsequently, prioritizing the safety of the passengers, the aircraft was diverted to nearby Tirupati Airport.
Flights from Dubai and Abu Dhabi faced a similar predicament. Unable to land, the aircraft circled in the sky for an extended period before finally landing in Chennai once the gusty winds had subsided. The disruption affected not only incoming flights but also those scheduled to depart from Chennai to various destinations—including Delhi, Varanasi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Coimbatore, Madurai, and Kuala Lumpur—all of which departed with a delay of approximately half an hour.
Following the severe gusty winds that swept through Chennai this morning, the Meteorological Department issued a forecast indicating a possibility of rain until 1 pm.
The department further stated that, in addition to Chennai, light to moderate rainfall could be expected in the districts of Ranipet, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Dharmapuri, Tiruvannamalai, Kanchipuram, Vellore, Villupuram, Krishnagiri, and Tirupattur. The Meteorological Centre explained that overcast conditions in Chennai were caused by increased humidity sea breezes and a lower-level atmospheric circulation that has formed over the central Bay of Bengal. Sea breezes have been blowing across Chennai at speeds of 25 to 30 km/hour since Friday morning.
Meanwhile, on Friday night, an Air India Express passenger flight carrying 180 passengers and seven crew members from Chennai to Kolkata could not take off on time due to an engine malfunction. The aircraft was on the runway when the malfunction was detected. The aircraft was towed back, and a team of aviation engineers boarded it to carry out repairs. The flight, originally scheduled to depart at 7:40 pm, eventually took off at 10:10 pm following the delay.
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