ETV Bharat / state

Air Raid Siren Trial Concludes In Rajasthan's Jaisalmer; 2nd Drill Since Operation Sindoor

Jaisalmer: The air raid warning system was on Wednesday successfully tested in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer in a bid to improve the functioning of the system.

Following 'Operation Sindoor' by the armed forces to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack, this marked the second time an operational trial was conducted for the electric sirens installed across various parts of the city as part of the emergency warning mechanism. During the technical test, which took place on Wednesday between 10:00 AM and 1:00 PM, sirens were sounded at 11 key locations across the city.

The primary objective of the trial was to evaluate the sound range, functionality, technical connectivity, and overall effectiveness of the air raid warning system during emergencies. Various technical aspects of the siren system were meticulously examined in the presence of an expert team from the Ministry of Home Affairs and local administrative officials.

Testing at 11 Locations

Electric sirens installed at various strategic and prominent locations in the city underwent testing. These 11 locations included Gopa Chowk, the District Collectorate, the Trauma Center, Sonar Fort, the Municipal Council, and Sunset Point.

During the test, the effective range of the siren sound was also assessed. Maintaining an effective warning system is considered crucial for Jaisalmer, given its sensitivity as a border region. The siren system serves as a vital medium for issuing timely warnings to the public in the event of a potential emergency.

Previous Testing

Comprehensive testing of the sirens had previously been conducted in Jaisalmer on March 27. This latest operational trial aimed to evaluate the performance of technical improvements and system adjustments made since the last test.