Air Raid Siren Trial Concludes In Rajasthan's Jaisalmer; 2nd Drill Since Operation Sindoor
This marks the second time since Operation Sindoor by the armed forces the air warning system was conducted, reports Tanmay Bissa.
Published : September 30, 2026 at 2:55 PM IST
Jaisalmer: The air raid warning system was on Wednesday successfully tested in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer in a bid to improve the functioning of the system.
Following 'Operation Sindoor' by the armed forces to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack, this marked the second time an operational trial was conducted for the electric sirens installed across various parts of the city as part of the emergency warning mechanism. During the technical test, which took place on Wednesday between 10:00 AM and 1:00 PM, sirens were sounded at 11 key locations across the city.
The primary objective of the trial was to evaluate the sound range, functionality, technical connectivity, and overall effectiveness of the air raid warning system during emergencies. Various technical aspects of the siren system were meticulously examined in the presence of an expert team from the Ministry of Home Affairs and local administrative officials.
Testing at 11 Locations
Electric sirens installed at various strategic and prominent locations in the city underwent testing. These 11 locations included Gopa Chowk, the District Collectorate, the Trauma Center, Sonar Fort, the Municipal Council, and Sunset Point.
During the test, the effective range of the siren sound was also assessed. Maintaining an effective warning system is considered crucial for Jaisalmer, given its sensitivity as a border region. The siren system serves as a vital medium for issuing timely warnings to the public in the event of a potential emergency.
Previous Testing
Comprehensive testing of the sirens had previously been conducted in Jaisalmer on March 27. This latest operational trial aimed to evaluate the performance of technical improvements and system adjustments made since the last test.
Various technical parameters—such as sound output, activation, and system operation from designated locations—were examined. Officials and experts recorded technical observations during the trial to facilitate further system enhancements as needed.
A key aspect of this trial involves integrating the siren system with modern technology. The Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT), operating under the Ministry of Communications, is developing a prototype device for centralized siren triggering.
According to Dhananjay Prakash, a Scientist-B at C-DOT, this device utilizes cell broadcast technology. Developed by C-DOT, this technology was launched nationwide for disaster management purposes on May 2, 2026. Its objective is to disseminate alerts across a vast area within a very short time frame.
The utility of this technology is now being evaluated for siren triggering as well, enabling the activation of sirens installed at various locations from a single central system when required.
Currently, the technology is in the prototype and testing phase, with its technical capabilities and potential improvements being assessed at different locations.
Administration advises against rumours
To prevent confusion or fear among citizens upon hearing the sirens, the administration had already clarified that this was merely a technical test. The public was urged not to panic upon hearing the sirens or to believe any rumors.
In a border district like Jaisalmer, the regular testing of air raid warning systems is not intended to signal an actual threat but to ensure the warning mechanism remains fully prepared for emergencies. Today's test was part of this preparation, evaluating everything from the sound of the sirens and their technical functioning to the potential of the modern centralized triggering system.
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