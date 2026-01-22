ETV Bharat / state

Stage-III GRAP Restrictions Lifted As Air Quality Improves In Delhi-NCR

New Delhi: In a major relief for residents of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), the Commission for Air Quality Management has decided to withdraw Stage-III restrictions of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) with immediate effect, following a noticeable improvement in air quality across the region.

The decision was taken during a high-level meeting held on Thursday, where current air quality levels and weather forecasts were reviewed. According to CAQM, Delhi recorded an average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 322, which falls under the ‘very poor’ category but marks a significant improvement compared to previous days, when pollution levels had entered the ‘severe’ range (AQI 401–450). Owing to the severe conditions, GRAP Stage-III had been enforced on January 16.

Fall in AQI Brings Temporary Relief

Forecasts by the India Meteorological Department and Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology suggest that air quality in Delhi-NCR is likely to remain between the moderate and poor categories in the coming days. Taking this relatively favourable outlook into account, the CAQM sub-committee decided to ease the restrictions under Stage-III.

One of the biggest beneficiaries of this decision is the construction sector. With the lifting of GRAP-III, the ban on non-essential construction and demolition (C&D) activities has been removed, bringing relief to builders and thousands of labourers whose work had come to a complete halt over the past week.