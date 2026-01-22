Stage-III GRAP Restrictions Lifted As Air Quality Improves In Delhi-NCR
Published : January 22, 2026 at 9:08 PM IST
New Delhi: In a major relief for residents of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), the Commission for Air Quality Management has decided to withdraw Stage-III restrictions of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) with immediate effect, following a noticeable improvement in air quality across the region.
The decision was taken during a high-level meeting held on Thursday, where current air quality levels and weather forecasts were reviewed. According to CAQM, Delhi recorded an average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 322, which falls under the ‘very poor’ category but marks a significant improvement compared to previous days, when pollution levels had entered the ‘severe’ range (AQI 401–450). Owing to the severe conditions, GRAP Stage-III had been enforced on January 16.
Fall in AQI Brings Temporary Relief
Forecasts by the India Meteorological Department and Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology suggest that air quality in Delhi-NCR is likely to remain between the moderate and poor categories in the coming days. Taking this relatively favourable outlook into account, the CAQM sub-committee decided to ease the restrictions under Stage-III.
One of the biggest beneficiaries of this decision is the construction sector. With the lifting of GRAP-III, the ban on non-essential construction and demolition (C&D) activities has been removed, bringing relief to builders and thousands of labourers whose work had come to a complete halt over the past week.
However, the commission clarified that construction sites which were shut earlier due to violations of pollution-control norms will not be allowed to resume work without specific permission.
The withdrawal of Stage-III is also expected to ease restrictions on BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers, which were earlier barred from operating. Vehicle owners, however, have been advised to wait for separate directions from local transport departments before resuming regular use.
CAQM made it clear that lifting Stage-III does not mean the fight against pollution is over. GRAP Stage-I and Stage-II measures will continue to be enforced strictly across the NCR. These include water sprinkling on roads, mechanical sweeping, and a ban on the use of coal and firewood in tandoors.
All concerned agencies have been instructed to remain vigilant to ensure that AQI levels do not slip back into the ‘severe’ category. Authorities have also been directed not to relax enforcement against dust control violations and garbage burning.
The order will apply not only to Delhi but also to adjoining NCR cities such as Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad.
