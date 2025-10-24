ETV Bharat / state

Air Quality Improves in Delhi, Falls To 'Poor' From 'Very Poor' Category

Despite a slight improvement, pollution stays high, with 15 stations showing 'very poor' AQI above 300, while others remained 'poor' with levels below 300.

Air pollution
A layer of smog blankets the city after air quality deteriorated across Delhi-NCR, in Noida, Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025 (Etv Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 24, 2025 at 12:21 PM IST

2 Min Read
New Delhi: After four consecutive days in the 'very poor' air quality category, Delhiites saw some relief on Friday, as air quality improved slightly to the 'poor' category.

According to the SAMEER app by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi recorded an AQI of 290 on Friday. However, AQI in Anand Vihar and Akshardham were recorded under the 'severe' category. Both areas recorded an AQI of 403, which is 'severe'. At this level, air pollutant concentrations are so high that they can cause respiratory problems even in healthy individuals. Despite some improvement, pollution remains high. Fifteen stations recorded 'very poor' AQI — above 300 — while others were in the 'poor' category, below 300.

According to CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor' and 401 to 500 'severe'. If air quality doesn't improve, Delhi's pollution could worsen, with current levels three times higher than normal.

Pollution Check In The National Capital Region (NCR)

According to CPCB, on Friday morning (till 7 AM), the average AQI in NCR cities was 241 in Faridabad, 212 in Gurugram, 218 in Ghaziabad, 242 in Greater Noida and 239 in Noida.

Check Area-Wise AQI In Delhi

Alipur, Delhi 289.00
Anand Vihar, Delhi 402.00
Ashok Vihar318.00
Aya Nagar241.00
Bawana345.00
Burari Crossing333.00
Dwarka-Sector 8294.00
IGI Airport (T3)259.00
IHBAS, Dilshad Garden310.00
ITO313.00
Jahangirpuri346.00
Lodhi Road289.00
Lodhi Road 193.00
North Campus, DU, Delhi313.00
Okhla Phase-2300.00
Punjabi Bagh311.00
Rohini316.00
Wazirpur347.00
Chandkheda, Ahmedabad - IITM333.00
Shadipur315.00
Sirifort307.00

Source: CPCB

Artificial Rain Trial In The National Capital

Delhi has conducted successful cloud-seeding trials to simulate artificial rain. If conditions remain favourable, the capital could see its first artificial rain on October 29, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). This initiative seeks to combat Delhi's pollution and establish a scientific method for cleaner air, aiming to balance the environment.

Weather In Delhi

IMD reported Delhi's minimum temperature at 17°C, a maximum of 32°C expected, and mostly clear skies after morning mist.

