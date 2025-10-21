ETV Bharat / state

Air Quality Deteriorates In Bhubaneswar After Diwali Celebrations

Bhubaneswar: The air quality has deteriorated sharply after Diwali in Odisha's capital, Bhubaneswar. The Air Quality Index (AQI) crossed 300 by 10 PM, marking a significant drop from the "satisfactory" level of 67 recorded earlier in the evening, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Areas such as Rasulgarh, Baramunda, Patia, and Laxmisagar reported dense smoke, reducing visibility to as low as 20 metres and making it difficult for motorists to drive safely. The AQI in Laxmisagar soared to nearly 600, well into the "severe" category, as crackers continued to burst even after midnight, violating the 7 PM to 9 PM window allowed by the Commissionerate Police.

Officials said the pollution levels that had remained "moderate" in the days preceding Diwali fluctuated between "moderate" and "poor". By Tuesday morning, CPCB recorded an overall AQI of 177 for Bhubaneswar, categorised as "moderate," though the level had shown a dramatic overnight rise.

Environmental experts warned that prolonged exposure to such pollution levels could trigger respiratory problems, especially among children, the elderly, and people with pre-existing conditions.

Environmentalist Jaykrishna Panigrahi said, "A small burst of firecrackers began two days ago, and yesterday, there was a massive burst of firecrackers. People across the state, violating all regulations, burst firecrackers in large quantities until 2 and 3 AM."