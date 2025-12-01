ETV Bharat / state

Air Pollution Rising Sharply In Telangana's Nizamabad And Other Towns

Hyderabad: Air pollution levels have risen sharply across Telangana, according to available official data. Nizamabad, in particular, has seen a 16.6 per cent increase in air pollution within a year. Fine dust particles (PM10), which measured 56 micrograms per cubic metre in 2022, climbed to 60 in 2023 and further to 71 in 2024.

Due to the dumping of gravel for the road at Mamidipalli, a suburb of Nizamabad, such thick dust has been generated that the visibility has been severely reduced, which has made it difficult for motorists to see oncoming vehicles. Pollution has been increasing year-on-year in several other towns as well.

According to the Pollution Control Board (PCB) statistics, the annual average of key fine dust particles in 10 cities and towns has crossed the prescribed limit. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO) standards, the limit of micrograms per cubic meter of air is 40, while according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), it is 60. However, in many locations, pollution levels are measured at 30-50 per cent above national and international safety norms.

Industries, poor roads, high-traffic areas, construction waste, garbage burning, and rice mills that fail to comply with regulations in many places are also contributing to the deterioration of air quality. Despite the rising pollution, monitoring infrastructure remains inadequate, with pollution recording centres functioning only in 10 major areas. High-pollution towns like Tandur and Miryalaguda still lack air-quality monitoring stations.