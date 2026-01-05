Air Passenger Held At Varanasi Airport After CISF Recovers Six Live Cartridges From His Bag
Six live cartridges of .32 bore were recovered from a passenger's bag at Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Babatpur, Varanasi, on Sunday.
Published : January 5, 2026 at 7:49 AM IST
Varanasi: A passenger travelling to New Delhi was detained at Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday after CISF personnel recovered six live .32 bore cartridges from his bag during security screening, putting security and intelligence agencies on high alert.
The passenger has been identified as Bhubaneswar Nath Tiwari, a resident of Baroudha village under Kotwali Katra police station in Mirzapur district, Uttar Pradesh.
The cartridges were detected during routine baggage screening by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel deployed for airport security. The passenger was immediately detained and handed over to the local police for further questioning.
According to officials, the CISF found six live cartridges in Tiwari's handbag during checking of luggage of all passengers. After preliminary questioning, the CISF informed the Phulpur police and handed him over to them for a detailed interrogation.
Following the recovery of the cartridges, security and intelligence agencies also reached the police station to carry out inquiry.
During questioning, Tiwari told officials that he was travelling to New Delhi on Air India Express flight IX-1252. He claimed that a licensed .32 bore pistol is registered in his name and said he was going to Delhi to meet former Mirzapur District Magistrate Sushil Patel in connection with matters related to the firearm license.
Speaking on the matter, Phulpur Station House Officer Atul Kumar Singh said an investigation is underway. "The authenticity of the license and documents related to the cartridges is being verified. Action will be taken as per law after the investigation. Security agencies are on alert," he added.'
Also Read: