ETV Bharat / state

Air Passenger Held At Varanasi Airport After CISF Recovers Six Live Cartridges From His Bag

Varanasi: A passenger travelling to New Delhi was detained at Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday after CISF personnel recovered six live .32 bore cartridges from his bag during security screening, putting security and intelligence agencies on high alert.

The passenger has been identified as Bhubaneswar Nath Tiwari, a resident of Baroudha village under Kotwali Katra police station in Mirzapur district, Uttar Pradesh.

The cartridges were detected during routine baggage screening by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel deployed for airport security. The passenger was immediately detained and handed over to the local police for further questioning.

According to officials, the CISF found six live cartridges in Tiwari's handbag during checking of luggage of all passengers. After preliminary questioning, the CISF informed the Phulpur police and handed him over to them for a detailed interrogation.