ETV Bharat / state

Air Indo Plans To Launch Flights From Andhra Pradesh In May 2027; Connect Goa, Tirupati, Varanasi, Ayodhya

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh-based regional carrier, Air Indo Airlines, is planning to launch commercial flight operations in May 2027, with Vijayawada as a key hub for services connecting several domestic destinations.

The airline plans to begin operations with five aircraft and expand the fleet to 10 by 2030. The airline has already secured the necessary approvals from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), officials said.

To begin with, Air Indo Airlines will operate two flights between Vijayawada and Goa daily for four days a week. There will be two daily flights between Vijayawada and Tirupati, and from Vijayawada to Varanasi and Ayodhya via Visakhapatnam.

The company has stated that it intends to recruit air hostesses from the Guntur, Tenali, and Vijayawada regions, and will also prioritise local candidates for technical staff positions. Overall, it expects to recruit around 550 people over the next two years.