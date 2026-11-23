Air Indo Plans To Launch Flights From Andhra Pradesh In May 2027; Connect Goa, Tirupati, Varanasi, Ayodhya
Starting with five aircraft, Air Indo plans to connect Vijayawada to Goa, Tirupati, Varanasii and Ayodhya and recruit around 550 employees over two years.
Published : November 23, 2026 at 3:21 PM IST
Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh-based regional carrier, Air Indo Airlines, is planning to launch commercial flight operations in May 2027, with Vijayawada as a key hub for services connecting several domestic destinations.
The airline plans to begin operations with five aircraft and expand the fleet to 10 by 2030. The airline has already secured the necessary approvals from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), officials said.
To begin with, Air Indo Airlines will operate two flights between Vijayawada and Goa daily for four days a week. There will be two daily flights between Vijayawada and Tirupati, and from Vijayawada to Varanasi and Ayodhya via Visakhapatnam.
The Spirit of Andhra Pradesh with Respective “Air Indo Airlines” is Representing Andhra Pradesh it’s hidden beauty with nature.. @AirIndo Airlines @Avaition @DGCAIndia @MoCA_GoI coming as regional connectivity of india in mode of ATR Regional Connectivity in India. https://t.co/bdt66UDcj1— Air Indo Airlines (@AirIndoairlines) October 28, 2026
The company has stated that it intends to recruit air hostesses from the Guntur, Tenali, and Vijayawada regions, and will also prioritise local candidates for technical staff positions. Overall, it expects to recruit around 550 people over the next two years.
According to officials, the company will lease the aircraft at Rs 60 lakh a month instead of an outright purchase that would have cost Rs 250 crore. Agreements for the lease have already been finalised with companies based in Ireland and Australia.
Speaking to Eenadu-ETV Bharat, airline CEO, Srinivas Chilukuri, a Guntur native who previously worked with United Airlines in the United States, stated that regional connectivity is the company's top priority.
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