ETV Bharat / state

Air India To Operate Direct Flights From Guwahati To Dubai And Abu Dhabi From Aug 4: Himanta

FILE- Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma ( ANI )

By PTI 1 Min Read

Guwahati: Air India will commence direct flights from Guwahati to Dubai and Abu Dhabi from August 4, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday. Announcing the development in a post on X, Sarma said the new services would connect Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport to four countries -- the UAE, Thailand, Singapore and Bhutan. "Opening new avenues to connect Assam to the global community! Just days after EU member states lifted their travel advisory for Assam, I am happy to share that from August 4, Air India will commence direct flights from Guwahati to Dubai and Abu Dhabi," he said.