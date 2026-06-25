ETV Bharat / state

Air India Express To Run Direct Flights To Dubai, Abu Dhabi From Guwahati

Guwahati: Air India Express on Thursday announced the launch of direct flights from Guwahati to Dubai and Abu Dhabi, becoming the first airline to directly connect Northeast India with West Asia.

The Guwahati-Dubai flight will start on August 4, while services on the Guwahati-Abu Dhabi route will commence on August 7, the company said in a statement. Air India Express said that these new routes mark a significant milestone in expanding international travel options and strengthening global connectivity for the Northeastern region.

Guwahati, widely regarded as the gateway to Northeast India, is one of the largest stations in the Air India Express network with around 120 weekly flights.