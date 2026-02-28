ETV Bharat / state

Chaos At Bengaluru Airport After Repeated Diversion Of Nepal-Bound AI Flight

Varanasi: An Air India Express flight bound for Nepal from Bengaluru faced repeated diversions, causing chaos at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on Saturday, with passengers alleging gross mismanagement that disrupted their travel plans for two consecutive days.

The flight departed from Bengaluru at 10.30 am on Thursday (February 26) and was scheduled to land in Kathmandu at 1:25 pm. However, the aircraft returned without landing in Kathmandu under circumstances that were not clearly communicated to travellers, passengers alleged.

The same aircraft reportedly took off again on Friday morning, but once again failed to land in Kathmandu and was diverted to Varanasi's Lal Bahadur Shastri International airport at around 3:15 pm due to adverse weather in Kathmandu, according to officials and then again repatriated to Bengaluru airport at 5:15 pm.

Varanasi Airport Director Puneet Gupta said, "The flight was denied landing permission due to poor weather in Kathmandu. Consequently, passengers had to wait at Varanasi Airport for two hours. The plane, carrying 166 passengers, was later repatriated to Bengaluru."

Upon arrival at the KIA, several passengers sat in protest near the immigration area at the airport, expressing anger over what they described as a waste of two days of their time.