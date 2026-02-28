Chaos At Bengaluru Airport After Repeated Diversion Of Nepal-Bound AI Flight
Several passengers sat in protest at the Bengaluru airport, expressing anger over what they described as a waste of two days of their time.
Varanasi: An Air India Express flight bound for Nepal from Bengaluru faced repeated diversions, causing chaos at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on Saturday, with passengers alleging gross mismanagement that disrupted their travel plans for two consecutive days.
The flight departed from Bengaluru at 10.30 am on Thursday (February 26) and was scheduled to land in Kathmandu at 1:25 pm. However, the aircraft returned without landing in Kathmandu under circumstances that were not clearly communicated to travellers, passengers alleged.
The same aircraft reportedly took off again on Friday morning, but once again failed to land in Kathmandu and was diverted to Varanasi's Lal Bahadur Shastri International airport at around 3:15 pm due to adverse weather in Kathmandu, according to officials and then again repatriated to Bengaluru airport at 5:15 pm.
Varanasi Airport Director Puneet Gupta said, "The flight was denied landing permission due to poor weather in Kathmandu. Consequently, passengers had to wait at Varanasi Airport for two hours. The plane, carrying 166 passengers, was later repatriated to Bengaluru."
Upon arrival at the KIA, several passengers sat in protest near the immigration area at the airport, expressing anger over what they described as a waste of two days of their time.
Protesters claimed they were confined inside the aircraft for more than 30 hours in total and accused the airline of poor coordination and communication. "Our entire Nepal trip has been ruined. We planned this well in advance and suffered financial losses," another passenger said.
Personnel from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) intervened and attempted to pacify the agitating passengers. However, many continued their sit-in protest demanding accountability and compensation from the airline. More than 40 Kannada-speaking travellers were among those on board, who said their long-planned Nepal trip was disrupted due to the airline's alleged failure to manage the situation effectively.
Air India Express spokesperson, "Due to adverse weather in Kathmandu, our Bengaluru–Kathmandu flights on 26 and 27 February were diverted. An additional flight operated today to recover guests from yesterday’s disrupted service was also diverted for the same reason... An additional recovery flight is planned tomorrow to accommodate these guests."
