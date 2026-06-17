ETV Bharat / state

Air India Cuts Chennai Flight Operations Over Fuel Cost Surge, Operational Challenges

Chennai: Air India's domestic and international flight services have been gradually reduced at Chennai Airport, which serves as a key aviation hub for South India.

The airline has reduced flights connecting Chennai to cities across India and abroad, suspending services on some routes.

Until few years ago, Air India operated four daily flights between Chennai and Port Blair (Andaman). These services were later transferred to Air India Express but have now been completely discontinued. Overall, 14 flights previously operated on this route but currently only six flights—three departures and three arrivals—are operated by private airlines.

The Air India and Air India Express daily services connecting Chennai to Trichy and Coimbatore have been completely suspended.

Similarly, on the Chennai-Madurai route, the airline has maintained only one arrival and one departure flight for over 25 years. Although Air India announced the operation of an additional flight in last year's summer schedule, the new service is yet to commence.