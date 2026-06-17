Air India Cuts Chennai Flight Operations Over Fuel Cost Surge, Operational Challenges
Air India spokesperson said the situation is being closely monitored and services will gradually increase after August, writes ETV Bharat's Subash Dhayalan.
Published : June 17, 2026 at 5:36 PM IST
Chennai: Air India's domestic and international flight services have been gradually reduced at Chennai Airport, which serves as a key aviation hub for South India.
The airline has reduced flights connecting Chennai to cities across India and abroad, suspending services on some routes.
Until few years ago, Air India operated four daily flights between Chennai and Port Blair (Andaman). These services were later transferred to Air India Express but have now been completely discontinued. Overall, 14 flights previously operated on this route but currently only six flights—three departures and three arrivals—are operated by private airlines.
The Air India and Air India Express daily services connecting Chennai to Trichy and Coimbatore have been completely suspended.
Similarly, on the Chennai-Madurai route, the airline has maintained only one arrival and one departure flight for over 25 years. Although Air India announced the operation of an additional flight in last year's summer schedule, the new service is yet to commence.
Similarly, the number of daily flights between Chennai and Thoothukudi has been reduced from 12 to eight, while the service between Chennai and Salem has been cut from four to two flights. This has caused significant difficulty for passengers trying to secure tickets.
Furthermore, Air India and Air India Express services to cities in neighbouring states such as Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, and Hyderabad have also been gradually reduced.
Likewise, Air India's international flights from Chennai to Singapore, Dubai, Colombo, Dammam, Sharjah, and Kuala Lumpur have also been significantly curtailed. Although Air India Express flights are being operated in place of Air India services, there have been complaints of frequent delays and cancellations without prior notices.
When asked about this, an Air India spokesperson said, "Some flight services have been reduced due to rising aviation fuel costs and operational challenges. To assist affected passengers, we are taking measures such as providing seats on alternative flights, allowing travel date changes without extra cost, and offering full ticket refunds".
The Air India spokesperson further said that the airline is monitoring the situation closely. "We have no intention of bypassing any airport. The current situation may persist until August, after which Air India's flight operations will gradually increase," he stated.
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