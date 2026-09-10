ETV Bharat / state

Air Force Sergeant Commits Suicide On Railway Track In Agra

Agra: An Air Force sergeant allegedly died by suicide after lying in front of a moving train at Achhnera railway station here on Thursday, police said. The reason behind the extreme step was not immediately known, they said.

The deceased was identified as Nainaram, 35, who was travelling with his wife and two children on the Jodhpur-Howrah train. The family had boarded the train at Nagaur in Rajasthan, they said.

CO Railway Rajesh Dixit said that as the train stopped at Achhnera station at around 9 am, Nainaram got down from the side of the platform opposite the main platform and went towards the track.

"As soon as the train started moving, he lay down in front of it," Dixit said. Nainaram was posted as a sergeant in the Air Force, the officer said, adding that his family was arriving at the spot.