ETV Bharat / state

Air Disaster Averted At Rajasthan Airport As Trainee Aircraft Makes Safe Landing After Tire Malfunction

Ajmer: A potential air disaster was averted at Kishangarh Airport on Thursday as a trainee aircraft circled in the air for nearly three and a half hours due to tire malfunction.

Panic ensued after the incident. The aircraft belonged to Avyaan Aviation Academy. Recognising the gravity of the situation, the airport administration immediately declared a “full emergency.”

An instructor and a trainee pilot who were on board the aircraft found themselves in a precarious situation in the air shortly after takeoff.

According to Airport Director B.L. Meena, reports of the technical glitch and tire damage were received shortly after takeoff. “Since the aircraft was carrying a large amount of fuel, an immediate landing could have been extremely dangerous. To mitigate this risk, the pilots exercised sound judgment and circled in the sky for approximately three and a half hours to burn off excess fuel,” said Meena.

The Airport Director added that the Kishangarh Airport administration had immediately gone into alert mode after the incident. Security and emergency teams took charge of the situation while the fire tenders, ambulances, and rescue teams were deployed near the runway to handle any untoward incident.