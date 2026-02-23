ETV Bharat / state

Air Ambulance With 7 Onboard To Delhi From Ranchi Crashes In Jharkhand's Chatra

Ranchi: An air ambulance with seven people onboard to Delhi from Ranchi crashed near Simaria in Jharkhand's Chatra district, Ranchi airport Director Vinod Kumar said. The crash occurred after the air ambulance took off from Ranchi airport at about 7.10 pm, the official said.

"An air ambulance from Ranchi with seven people onboard crashed near Simaria in Chatra district. The report of the crash was received from the state administration," Airport director Kumar told news agency PTI. The ambulance had lost contact with air traffic control, he said.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a statement that an air ambulance from Ranchi to Delhi with seven on board crashed in Kasaria Panchayat of Chatra district, Jharkhand. The District Administration search-and-rescue team is at the location, and the AAIB team is being dispatched for investigation.