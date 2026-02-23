Air Ambulance With 7 Onboard To Delhi From Ranchi Crashes In Jharkhand's Chatra
The crash occurred after the air ambulance took off from Ranchi airport at about 7.10 pm, the official said.
Published : February 23, 2026 at 11:25 PM IST
Updated : February 23, 2026 at 11:55 PM IST
Ranchi: An air ambulance with seven people onboard to Delhi from Ranchi crashed near Simaria in Jharkhand's Chatra district, Ranchi airport Director Vinod Kumar said. The crash occurred after the air ambulance took off from Ranchi airport at about 7.10 pm, the official said.
"An air ambulance from Ranchi with seven people onboard crashed near Simaria in Chatra district. The report of the crash was received from the state administration," Airport director Kumar told news agency PTI. The ambulance had lost contact with air traffic control, he said.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a statement that an air ambulance from Ranchi to Delhi with seven on board crashed in Kasaria Panchayat of Chatra district, Jharkhand. The District Administration search-and-rescue team is at the location, and the AAIB team is being dispatched for investigation.
The aviation regulator in a statement.“On 23.02.2026, Redbird Airways Pvt Ltd Beechcraft C90 aircraft VT-AJV operating a medical evacuation (Air Ambulance) flight on the sector “Ranchi-Delhi” crashed in Kasaria Panchayat of Chatra district, in Jharkhand. There were seven persons on board, including two crew members,” the DGCA said.
The aircraft was airborne from Ranchi at 19:11 IST. After establishing contact with Kolkata, at 19:34 IST, the aircraft lost communication and RADAR contact with Kolkata at approximately 100 NM South-East of Varanasi.It was a Beechcraft King Air (BE9L) medical charter flight (operated by Delhi-based Redbird Airways) from Ranchi to Delhi. It took off at 7.07 pm and lost contact around 7.34 PM near Palamu in northwestern Jharkhand.
Among the seven on board were 1 patient, 1 doctor, 1 paramedic, 2 attendants, a pilot, and a co-pilot. The rescue operation was on as more details were yet to emerge. The expected time of landing at Delhi was 10 pm. It lost contact with Air Traffic Control at 7:34 pm. (With agency inputs)