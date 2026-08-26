ETV Bharat / state

AINU Hospital Hitec City Doctors Remove 4-Cm Kidney Stone After Childbirth

Hyderabad: The Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology (AINU) Hospital HITEC City has successfully removed a 4-cm kidney stone from a 27-year-old woman after ensuring the safe delivery of her child.

Opting for the 'Baby First, Stone Later' strategy, doctors carefully monitored her condition throughout pregnancy and chose to defer definitive stone treatment until delivery.

According to doctors, the woman did not have any significant symptom during her pregnancy. However, urine examinations during the first trimester repeatedly showed pus cells, proteinuria and microscopic blood, while urine cultures also detected E. coli. An ultrasound performed during the seventh month of pregnancy revealed a staghorn kidney stone measuring approximately 35 × 18 mm and occupying more than half of the left kidney.

Commenting on the complexity of the condition, Dr Deepak Ragoori, senior consultant Urologist, AINU Hospital Hitec City said, "The presence of a large kidney stone during pregnancy presented a complex clinical decision. While the size and configuration of the stone were concerning, the patient remained clinically stable. Considering her condition and the stage of pregnancy, the AINU team opted for conservative management with close monitoring rather than immediately undertaking definitive stone surgery."

The pregnancy progressed safely, and the woman subsequently underwent a Caesarean section and delivered a healthy baby. Two weeks after delivery, she returned to the urology team for reassessment. A CT scan performed after delivery showed that the stone measured approximately 4.1 × 2.7 cm. Given its size and configuration, the team planned definitive treatment through percutaneous nephrolithotomy (PCNL), a minimally invasive procedure used to remove large kidney stones.